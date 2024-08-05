PropTx Launches PropTx Verify™ Powered by Cove

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PropTx Innovations Inc. (“PropTx”), the MLS® and technology subsidiary of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), today announced a partnership to launch PropTx Verify™ powered by Cove, a secure, all-in-one tenant screening solution that delivers peace of mind for landlords, greater control for tenants, and a powerful new tool for REALTORS® to further enhance their role as trusted advisors. The service will officially launch in early October. REALTORS® can access PropTx Verify directly through their PropTx dashboard and consumers will be able to order reports from in-listing links and by requesting access via a REALTOR®, with reports starting at $14.95 CAD.

By consolidating credit, income, employment, rental history, background checks, and other key data into one seamless report, PropTx Verify™ powered by Cove reduces uncertainty and dramatically lowers the risk of fraud. Reports are delivered securely through the PropTx platform, ensuring landlords receive authentic information while protecting tenants’ confidential data from being emailed or shared across multiple channels.

“This launch is about more than technology,” said John DiMichele, CEO of PropTx. “It’s about reinforcing REALTORS® as the central point of trust in the rental process. With PropTx Verify™ powered by Cove, landlords can rely on accurate reports, tenants gain confidence their data is secure, and REALTORS® can deliver clarity and support throughout the transaction.”

Why It Matters:

PropTx Verify™ powered by Cove provides a faster, fairer and cost-effective process that keeps personal data safe. Instead of sending sensitive documents to multiple email addresses, tenants maintain control over how their verified report is securely shared. For REALTORS® PropTx Verify™ powered by Cove enhances their role as trusted advisors by equipping them with a secure, professional tool to guide clients on both sides of the rental transaction.

“PropTx Verify™ equips our users with a comprehensive, secure, and easy-to-use tool that ultimately benefits their clients,” said Kevin Crigger, President of PropTx. “Landlords gain confidence, tenants gain protection, and REALTORS® deliver a higher standard of data and insights.”

“Our mission at Cove is to make verification effortless yet reliable,” said Adyan Tanver, CEO of Cove. “Through our partnership with PropTx, every landlord, tenant, and REALTOR® in Ontario can now transact with speed, security, and trust.”

About PropTx Innovations Inc.

PropTx Innovations Inc. is the MLS® technology subsidiary of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), delivering innovative tools that empower REALTORS® and enhance client trust across the real estate transaction.

About Cove

Cove is a Canadian verification and KYC workflow platform that enables organizations to embed real-time verification and screening into their platforms. Cove works with financial institutions, insurers, and professionals to help them make faster, more reliable decisions while protecting consumers with secure, modern identity and financial verification.

