Pulsar Helium Announces Acquisition of Michigan Helium Exploration Assets-Focused Gas Exploration Company

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AND REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE.

UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% of Hybrid Hydrogen Inc. (“Hybrid”) for total consideration of US$80,000 (the “Transaction”), superseding the all-share structure previously announced on October 27, 2025. Hybrid’s primary asset is an exclusive mineral rights option to lease covering approximately 5,742 gross acres in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, targeting non-hydrocarbon gases (primarily helium). This strategic acquisition marks Pulsar’s first entry into Michigan, a jurisdiction with a well-established gas regulatory framework now being applied to helium exploration, and forms part of the Company’s broader initiative to expand its Upper Midwest footprint.

Highlights:

Helium-Focused Land Package: Hybrid holds an exclusive option to lease for mineral rights for non-hydrocarbon gases in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (~5,742 acres). These rights provide Pulsar with a foothold in a geologically prospective new region for helium exploration.

Hybrid holds an exclusive option to lease for mineral rights for non-hydrocarbon gases in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (~5,742 acres). These rights provide Pulsar with a foothold in a geologically prospective new region for helium exploration. Low-Cost Acquisition: The minimal cash outlay of US$80,000 allows Pulsar to expand its asset base without significantly impacting its treasury, ensuring the Company’s resources remain focused on the flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota.

The minimal cash outlay of US$80,000 allows Pulsar to expand its asset base without significantly impacting its treasury, ensuring the Company’s resources remain focused on the flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota. Alignment with Growth Strategy: Expansion into Michigan aligns with Pulsar’s strategy of leveraging Topaz expertise into geologically similar regions, reinforcing the Company’s disciplined helium-focused growth trajectory.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“This is a remarkably low-cost entry into Michigan that strengthens our helium exploration portfolio. The Michigan acreage is geologically analogous to our Topaz project, offering a technically familiar growth opportunity. For a modest price, we are expanding into an area where we can leverage our team’s existing expertise, all while staying true to our disciplined, helium-focused expansion strategy.”

Terms of the Transaction

Pulsar acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hybrid from Hybrid’s shareholders for total cash consideration of US$80,000.The Transaction is an arm’s-length deal, involving no related parties.

Strategic Rationale for the Acquisition

The Michigan mineral rights are situated in a geologic setting analogous to Pulsar’s Topaz helium project in Minnesota. The acreage lies within an ancient sedimentary basin underlain by crystalline basement rocks, similar to the helium-producing Archaean basement at Topaz. Helium is generated from the decay of uranium and thorium in these basement granites, migrating upward into overlying porous sedimentary reservoirs where it can accumulate beneath impermeable seals.

Through its work at Topaz, Pulsar has developed strong expertise in identifying helium migration pathways, mapping subsurface structures, and recognizing key seals and traps for helium accumulation. Leveraging this experience, the Company sees a logical, lower-risk opportunity to discover additional helium resources in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Board believes that expanding into geologically familiar regions such as Michigan is a prudent way to grow the portfolio while maintaining technical focus. Importantly, Pulsar emphasizes that it remains solely focused on helium exploration and is not pursuing hydrogen, consistent with its core objective of becoming a major helium producer.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz Project is located in northern Minnesota, USA, where Pulsar is the first mover in helium exploration and holds exclusive leases over the project area. Topaz is a primary helium discovery that contains helium-4, helium-3 and CO 2 , not associated with primarily hydrocarbon production. Multiple wells drilled by Pulsar have confirmed a laterally extensive helium-rich gas reservoir beneath the project lands. Notably, two wells drilled at Topaz, both with high helium concentrations averaging 8.1% in Jetstream #1 and 5.6% in Jetstream #2, measured during flow-testing, and the presence of helium-3 (a rare and valuable isotope) has been confirmed in gas samples taken from Jetstream #1. These results appear to indicate a high-quality helium resource. The ongoing Jetstream multi-well appraisal program at Topaz is designed to map out the reservoir’s extent, pressure regime, and gas composition, which will inform resource estimation and development planning.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

[email protected]

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick / Richard Johnson

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

[email protected]

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person Signoff

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Brad Cage, VP Engineering and Officer of the Company has reviewed the technical information contained herein. Mr. Cage has approximately 25 years in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a licensed professional petroleum engineer in Oklahoma, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the statements regarding the potential of the Hybrid exploration properties, bringing the Topaz project to production, anticipated full plant construction contract in 2026, final investment decision being made in 2026, the potential impact of the drill results, flow testing and pressure testing on the next iteration of the resource estimate; the potential of CO 2 and/or Helium-3 as a valuable by-product of the Company’s future helium production; and the potential for future wells. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s capital cost estimates, management’s expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company’s future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company’s property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company’s operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company’s exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company’s performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates ; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated July 31, 2025 for the year ended September 30, 2024 found under Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



CBJ Newsmakers