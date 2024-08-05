Pulsar Helium Announces Jetstream #3 Encounters Gas With Near-1,000 psi Bottom-Hole Pressure

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AND REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE.

UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a leading helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce a major milestone at its flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota. The Jetstream #3 well commenced drilling on October 17 and has encountered pressurized gas with a calculated bottom-hole pressure of approximately 960 psi, underscoring a highly charged gas reservoir. This development marks a significant step forward in the ongoing drilling campaign, building on the success of the earlier Jetstream #1 and #2 wells and confirming the continuity of the helium-rich system.

Highlights:

Location: Jetstream #3 is located 0.6 miles (~950 meters) northeast of Jetstream #1 at the Topaz helium project in Minnesota.

Jetstream #3 is located 0.6 miles (~950 meters) northeast of Jetstream #1 at the Topaz helium project in Minnesota. Pressurized gas zones: Jetstream #3 intersected two gas-bearing intervals at approximately 1,717 (523 meters) and 2,036 feet (621 meters) depth, with bottom-hole pressure estimated at ~960 psi at 2,167 feet (661 meters), which is the depth at the time of writing this news release (and is subject to change when the hole is deepened and final bottom hole and well-head pressures are obtained when total depth is achieved). This strong pressure reading indicates a robust, pressurized reservoir at the well location, a major validation of the Topaz field’s potential. For comparison, Jetstream #1 had a bottom hole pressure of 185 psi when drilled in 2024, and Jetstream #2 had a bottom hole pressure of 205 psi when drilled in 2025.

Jetstream #3 intersected two gas-bearing intervals at approximately 1,717 (523 meters) and 2,036 feet (621 meters) depth, with bottom-hole pressure estimated at ~960 psi at 2,167 feet (661 meters), which is the depth at the time of writing this news release (and is subject to change when the hole is deepened and final bottom hole and well-head pressures are obtained when total depth is achieved). This strong pressure reading indicates a robust, pressurized reservoir at the well location, a major validation of the Topaz field’s potential. For comparison, Jetstream #1 had a bottom hole pressure of 185 psi when drilled in 2024, and Jetstream #2 had a bottom hole pressure of 205 psi when drilled in 2025. Advancing drilling operations: Jetstream #3 has a planned total depth of ~3,500 feet (1,067 meters) and is being drilled using the coring method with a hole diameter of 3.8 inches (96 mm).

Jetstream #3 has a planned total depth of ~3,500 feet (1,067 meters) and is being drilled using the coring method with a hole diameter of 3.8 inches (96 mm). Visible gas: Drilling personnel observed gas bubbling in the drilling mud returns at surface during pipe connections. This indicates an active gas influx from the formation while drilling is underway.

Drilling personnel observed gas bubbling in the drilling mud returns at surface during pipe connections. This indicates an active gas influx from the formation while drilling is underway. Next steps, testing and analysis: Upon reaching total depth, Jetstream #3 will undergo comprehensive evaluation. A suite of open-hole wireline logs will be run to collect detailed geological and petrophysical data, an optical televiewer will be used to image the well-bore wall geology, followed by a proposed controlled flow-testing and pressure build-up program to measure well deliverability. All core and gas samples will be sent for laboratory analysis to determine gas composition and helium concentrations, including testing for the rare helium-3 isotope discovered in Jetstream #1.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“Encountering such strong gas pressure at Jetstream #3 is extremely encouraging for our team. A near-1,000 psi bottom-hole pressure suggests we have a highly charged reservoir at this location. This outcome not only validates the geological model we built from Jetstream #1 and #2, but also boosts our confidence as we continue drilling and begin the testing phase. We will proceed carefully to collect comprehensive data, including gas samples for lab analysis, to fully understand the reservoir’s characteristics. It’s an exciting milestone for Pulsar as we advance Topaz toward becoming a leading primary helium project in North America.”

Jetstream #3 Well Update

Jetstream #3, the first well in Pulsar’s new multi-well program at Topaz, was spudded on October 17th. The well encountered a gas show at ~1,717 feet vertical depth and again at ~2,036 feet, within 100 vertical feet of the interpreted depth of the known helium-bearing zone identified in Jetstream #1. Upon penetrating these intervals, a significant influx of gas was observed, and bottom-hole pressure was calculated at ~960 psi at 2,167 feet. This pressure level is a strong indicator of a pressurized reservoir but is subject to change as the hole is deepened and final bottom hole and well-head pressure readings are obtained. The presence of pressurized gas at such depth is a major milestone for the project, confirming that the targeted formations are charged with gas as anticipated.

Drilling is ongoing on a 24-hour schedule with rotating crews. Jetstream #3 has currently surpassed 2,167 feet of depth and continues toward the planned total depth of 3,500 feet. The well is being drilled using continuous HQ core drilling (large-diameter core of ~63.5 mm) to maximize sample recovery. This drilling method is providing abundant physical core samples for geological analysis while maintaining efficient progress. Notably, gas is bubbling through the drill mud while drilling and becomes more evident when a new drill pipe connection is made.

Once Jetstream #3 reaches total depth, Pulsar will initiate a comprehensive downhole evaluation program. This includes a suite of open-hole wireline logs, flow testing and pressure build-up analysis on the well. Concurrent with field testing, core and gas samples from Jetstream #3 will undergo thorough laboratory analysis. The lab program will determine the gas composition and exact helium content of the samples. Importantly, the analysis will include assays for helium-3, a rare isotope of helium, given that helium-3 was previously detected in the Topaz reservoir at notable levels (refer to News Release dated October 1, 2025). The Company is eager to see if Jetstream #3 exhibits a similar helium-3 signature, which would further underscore the unique character and value of the Topaz helium discovery.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz project is located in northern Minnesota, USA, where Pulsar is the first mover and holds exclusive leases. Drilling at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well reached a total depth (“TD”) of 5,100 feet (1,555 meters) in January 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing reservoir and beyond. Drilling of the Jetstream #2 appraisal well was completed on February 1, 2025, reaching a TD of 5,638 feet (1,718 meters). In August 2025, the Jetstream #1 well was successfully flow-tested using a wellhead compressor, delivering a peak gas flow rate of approximately 1.3 million cubic feet per day with a sustained flow of 7–8% helium (as helium-4). Recent laboratory analyses have also confirmed the presence of helium-3 in measurable concentrations, representing one of the highest naturally occurring helium-3 values publicly reported in a terrestrial gas reservoir. The forthcoming multi-well drilling campaign will build on these results to expand Pulsar’s understanding of the reservoir and advance Topaz toward development.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

[email protected]

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

[email protected]

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Joint Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick / Richard Johnson

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

OAK Securities*

(Joint Broker)

Richard McGlashan / Mungo Sheehan

+44 7879 646641 / +44 7788 266844

[email protected] / [email protected]

*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person Signoff

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Brad Cage, VP Engineering and Officer of the Company has reviewed the technical information contained herein. Mr. Cage has approximately 25 years in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a licenced professional petroleum engineer in Oklahoma, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the statements regarding bringing the Topaz project to production, anticipated full plant construction contract in 2026, final investment decision being made in 2026, the potential impact of the drill results, flow testing and pressure testing on the next iteration of the resource estimate; the potential of CO 2 and/or Helium-3 as a valuable by-product of the Company’s future helium production; and the potential for future wells. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s capital cost estimates, management’s expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company’s future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company’s property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company’s operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company’s exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company’s performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates ; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated July 31, 2025 for the year ended September 30, 2024 found under Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



CBJ Newsmakers