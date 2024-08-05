Pulsar Helium Confirms Sustained Helium Concentrations of 7-8% at Jetstream #1, With Positive Reservoir Indicators at Jetstream #2

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to announce the latest gas analysis results from the Jetstream #1 and Jetstream #2 appraisal wells at its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA. Laboratory analysis confirms sustained helium concentrations of up to 8% in both wells, reinforcing Topaz’s status as a top-tier primary helium discovery. The results reveal a highly favorable gas composition and exceptional well performance with Jetstream #1 achieving a peak flow rate of over 1.3 million cubic feet per day under well-head compression. These milestones underscore the significant potential of the Topaz project and pave the way for accelerated development initiatives.

Highlights

Jetstream #1 – Sustained helium concentrations (7–8%): Laboratory testing has confirmed a stable, high helium content of between 7–8% by volume in the Jetstream #1 gas stream, confirming a robust helium-rich reservoir. This level comfortably exceeds typical commercial thresholds (∼0.3% helium) and validates Jetstream #1’s primary helium production potential.

Laboratory testing has confirmed a stable, high helium content of between 7–8% by volume in the Jetstream #1 gas stream, confirming a robust helium-rich reservoir. This level comfortably exceeds typical commercial thresholds (∼0.3% helium) and validates Jetstream #1’s primary helium production potential. High CO₂ content (75–80%) – Byproduct potential: Gas composition analyses show carbon dioxide levels of ~75–80% in the produced gas. This unusually high CO₂ concentration (exceeding 70%) presents an opportunity for commercial CO₂ byproduct utilization which has the potential to enhance project economics.

Gas composition analyses show carbon dioxide levels of ~75–80% in the produced gas. This unusually high CO₂ concentration (exceeding 70%) presents an opportunity for commercial CO₂ byproduct utilization which has the potential to enhance project economics. Jetstream #2 – High helium and pressure, targeted cleanout planned: The Jetstream #2 appraisal well encountered similarly high helium concentrations of up to 8% in initial gas samples, alongside a strong initial shut-in pressure ~151 psi (10.4 bar), notably higher than Jetstream #1. This indicates a highly charged reservoir with excellent pressure support. However, sustained flow from Jetstream #2 was limited due to persistent wellbore blockages during testing. A targeted cleanout program is being planned.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“We are very encouraged by the consistency of helium grades across both Jetstream wells, with favorable CO₂ levels expected to simplify processing and enhance product yields. These latest datasets further validate the Topaz Project’s significant potential, with sustained helium concentrations of up to 8% at Jetstream #1 providing a robust foundation for future development. Although sustained flow at Jetstream #2 has been restricted by persistent wellbore blockages, a targeted cleanout program is being designed to address these issues. With the upcoming core drilling, these programs position us to unlock sustained production capability at Topaz and continue building momentum toward establishing it as one of the leading new primary helium projects in North America.”

Latest Gas Analysis and Well Performance

Jetstream #1 – High helium, high deliverability: At the Jetstream #1 appraisal well, which was deepened to 5,100 feet in 2025, laboratory gas analysis has verified a sustained helium concentration of approximately 7–8% in the produced gas over extended flow periods. This result far exceeds typical economic requirements and reinforces the national significance of the discovery. Jetstream #1 delivered a maximum natural flow rate of ~501 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) during open flow testing, observed on a 38/64-inch choke at approximately 30 psi (2.1 bar) well-head pressure, without compression assistance. Jetstream #1 demonstrated stable long-duration flows, producing 150-300 Mcf/d for periods of 12-18 hours on smaller choke sizes. Under surface compression to reduce well-head pressure, the well delivered a peak gas flow rate of ~1.3 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day). No formation water was encountered and the gas flowed dry, containing only helium, CO₂, and trace gases. This clean flow confirms that Topaz’s helium is not associated with hydrocarbons or water, simplifying future production and indicating that minimal gas separation processing will be required at the wellhead.

The gas composition from Jetstream #1, chiefly CO₂ (~75–80%) and helium (7-8%), is highly advantageous for commercial development. Methane content is recorded at less than 3%, which means the gas is effectively free of the hydrocarbons that otherwise complicate processing. Consequently, Pulsar can focus on extracting helium and capturing the abundant CO₂ as a valuable secondary product. The high helium concentration and low impurities underscore that Topaz is a rare primary helium source, rather than a byproduct of hydrocarbon gas, and bodes well for efficient helium purification and liquefaction.

Jetstream #2 – Strong reservoir indicators and remediation: Laboratory analysis of gas obtained from initial testing confirmed helium concentrations on the order of 7–8%, closely mirroring the rich grades seen in Jetstream #1. Initial shut-in pressure of approximately 151 psi, surpassed pressures observed at Jetstream #1, a clear sign of a highly pressurized and energized reservoir with capacity for strong gas flows. Together, the helium content and pressure data from Jetstream #2 validate that the same extensive helium-bearing system encountered in Jetstream #1 extends across the reservoir, underpinning the project’s scalability.

Testing at Jetstream #2 was, however, hindered by mechanical flow restrictions. Despite the well’s strong potential, persistent blockages in the wellbore prevented the well from maintaining continuous flow during the initial test period. In response, Pulsar is designing a targeted cleanout operation to clear the obstruction and fully unleash Jetstream #2’s capacity. When the wellbore is cleaned out, further flow tests will be conducted to gather sustained performance data from Jetstream #2. The Company is optimistic that, after remediation, Jetstream #2 will demonstrate flow rates and deliverability in line with its high helium grades and pressure, further bolstering the Topaz project’s already strong results.

All gas analyses were conducted by Isotech, a Stratum Reservoir brand, at their laboratory in Champaign, Illinois, USA. Flow testing was undertaken by Sabre Production Services LLC.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz project is located in northern Minnesota, USA, where Pulsar is the first mover and holds exclusive leases. Drilling at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well reached total depth (“TD”) of 5,100 feet (1,555 meters) in January 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing reservoir and beyond. Drilling of, the Jetstream #2 appraisal well was completed on February 1, 2025, reaching a TD of 5,638 feet (1,718 metres). In August 2025, the Jetstream #1 appraisal well was successfully flow-tested using a wellhead compressor, delivering a peak gas flow rate of approximately 1.3 million cubic feet per day. Meanwhile, a multi-well drilling campaign at Topaz is set to commence in early October to increase the Company’s understanding of the helium reservoir and advance Pulsar’s strategy to become a leading helium producer in response to growing global demand.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Qualified Person Signoff

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Brad Cage, VP Engineering and Officer of the Company has reviewed the technical information contained herein. Mr. Cage has approximately 25 years in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a licenced professional petroleum engineer in Oklahoma, USA.

