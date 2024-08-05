Pulsar Helium Reports Additional High-Pressure Gas Encounter at Jetstream #5 and Outlines Upcoming Testing Program

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce that its Jetstream #5 appraisal well at the flagship Topaz Project (Minnesota, USA) has encountered an additional pressurized gas influx at approximately 2,857 feet (871 meters) depth. The bottom-hole pressure of this new gas zone is estimated at ~1,292 psi, the highest recorded to date at Topaz. This follows previously reported pressurized gas zones intersected at approximately 837 feet (255 meters) and 1,481 feet (451 meters). Drilling of Jetstream #5 is ongoing and will continue toward a planned total depth of up to 5,000 feet (1,524 meters).

Upon completion of Jetstream #5, the drilling rig will mobilize to the next appraisal well, Jetstream #6, located roughly 2.2 kilometers southwest of the discovery well (Jetstream #1). In addition, preparations are underway for a multi-well flow testing program slated to commence in early February, 2026. This program will consist of flow testing followed by pressure build-ups to evaluate the Jetstream #3, #4, and #5 wells. A six-week test period per well is expected. Pulsar will announce interim results from the Topaz testing campaign as data is received and verified by the Company.

Jetstream #5 Update

Jetstream #5 was spudded on November 28, 2025, as part of Pulsar’s ongoing multi-well appraisal program at the Topaz Project. During drilling, pressurized gas was initially encountered at approximately 837 feet and 1,481 feet, with an early calculated bottom-hole pressure of approximately 662 psi (at 1,481 feet depth), confirming a strongly pressurized gas system at relatively shallow depth.

As drilling progressed, a further gas influx was intersected at 2,857 feet, where the calculated bottom-hole pressure increased to approximately 1,292 psi. Gas influx has been observed during drilling operations, particularly during pauses in circulation, indicating sustained gas presence within the formation.

Jetstream #5 is being drilled on a continuous basis, with the crew returning to work on January 3 after commencing leave on December 14, 2025. Drilling operations remain ongoing, with the well advancing toward its anticipated total depth of no more than 5,000 feet. Upon finishing Jetstream #5, the rig will move to drill Jetstream #6, located ~2.2 km southwest of Jetstream #1.

Upcoming Testing Program

Pulsar is preparing for a coordinated testing program anticipated to commence in early February 2026. The program is expected to utilise flow testing and pressure build-up equipment and is planned to run for approximately six weeks per well.

Testing will be conducted on the Jetstream #3, Jetstream #4, and Jetstream #5 appraisal wells. Interim results will be released to the market as data is received and verified by the Company.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz Project is located in northern Minnesota, USA, where Pulsar is the first mover in helium exploration and holds exclusive leases over the project area. Topaz is a primary helium discovery that contains helium-4, helium-3 and CO 2 . Multiple wells drilled by Pulsar have confirmed a laterally extensive helium-rich gas reservoir beneath the project lands. The ongoing Jetstream multi-well appraisal program at Topaz is designed to map out the reservoir’s extent, pressure regime, and gas composition, which will inform resource estimation and development planning.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person Signoff

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Brad Cage, VP Engineering and Officer of the Company, has reviewed the technical information contained herein. Mr. Cage has approximately 25 years in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a licensed professional petroleum engineer in Oklahoma, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the statements regarding bringing the Topaz project to production, anticipated full plant construction contract in 2026, final investment decision being made in 2026, the potential impact of the drill results, flow testing and pressure testing on the next iteration of the resource estimate; the potential of CO 2 and/or Helium-3 as a valuable by-product of the Company’s future helium production; and the potential for future wells. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s capital cost estimates, management’s expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company’s future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company’s property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company’s operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company’s exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company’s performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates ; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated July 31, 2025 for the year ended September 30, 2024 found under Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



