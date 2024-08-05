Pulsar Helium to Host Virtual Site Visit and Q&A with CEO Thomas Abraham-James and Helium-3 Advisor Dr Peter Barry

CASCAIS, Portugal, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium development company, is pleased to announce that Thomas Abraham-James, Pulsar’s CEO, and Dr. Peter Barry, the Company’s Scientific Helium-3 Advisor, will provide a live investor presentation via Investor Meet Company on November 25, 2025, at 4:30 pm GMT (08:30 am PST, 10:30 am CST, 11:30 am EST).

The presentation will begin with a fifteen-minute virtual site visit from the Company’s flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota, where Thomas Abraham-James and other key members of the operational team will highlight ongoing drilling processes and key company updates, followed by a live Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until November 24, 2025, at 09:00 am GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free to meet Pulsar Helium Inc. via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/pulsar-helium-inc-1/register-investor

Investors who already follow Pulsar Helium Inc. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

[email protected]

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

[email protected]

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Joint Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick / Richard Johnson

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

OAK Securities*

(Joint Broker)

Richard McGlashan / Mungo Sheehan

+44 7879 646641 / +44 7788 266844

[email protected] / [email protected]

*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers