Purpose Investments Announces Changes to Crypto Funds

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced its intent to make changes to certain funds through the introduction of staking and a staking service fee for Purpose Ether ETF and the change of the investment objectives of each of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF.

Introduction of Staking for Purpose Ether ETF

Purpose is proposing to introduce a staking strategy to Purpose Ether ETF, under which it will stake up to 50% of the fund’s ether holdings. Staking is powered by Purpose Unlimited’s proprietary in-house staking infrastructure, an integrated approach designed to enhance performance and security. Purpose’s unmatched in-house staking expertise will enable greater operational efficiency and the ability to deliver higher yields to investors.

Purpose believes that its proposal to stake a portion of the ether held within the portfolio of Purpose Ether ETF will benefit unitholders by enhancing total return through earning additional yield through staking rewards.

As part of the proposal, Purpose is seeking unitholder approval to receive a portion of the staking rewards earned by Purpose Ether ETF (the “Staking Service Fee”) in consideration of the additional work required to administer staking activities for Purpose Ether ETF.

Change of Investment Objectives of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF

Purpose is proposing to change the investment objective of each of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, subject to unitholder approval (each, a “Change of Investment Objective”). If approved, the investment objective of each fund will be amended to include the use of leverage through cash borrowing of up to 33% of the respective fund’s unlevered net asset value.

Purpose believes that these changes will provide unitholders of these funds with several benefits, including increasing distribution yield for investors and enhancing each fund’s long-term total return potential.

Unitholder Meetings

The required approvals for the Staking Service Fee and each Change of Investment Objectives will be sought at special meetings of the unitholders of Purpose Ether ETF, Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, to be held virtually and concurrently on October 21, 2025, for unitholders of record as of September 3, 2025.

A Notice-and-Access document, which outlines the procedures for accessing the joint management information circular containing full details of the proposals, will be mailed on or about September 19, 2025, to unitholders of record on the record date. The joint management information circular will also be made available following the mailing date at www.purposeinvest.com/2025meetings and at www.sedarplus.ca. All costs and expenses associated with the meetings will be borne by Purpose.

Subject to these approvals, Purpose intends to implement the Change of Investment Objective for each of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether ETF on or about October 31, 2025, and intends to commence staking within Purpose Ether ETF by November 4, 2025.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $26 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact [email protected]

Media Inquiries

Keera Hart

[email protected]

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-looking information

Purpose cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date they are made. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “on pace”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “believes” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available to management at the time they are made, management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions, judgments and expectations. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Purpose to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical, technological and social uncertainties. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on assumptions that Purpose believes to be reasonable at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Purpose does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



