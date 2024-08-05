Purpose Investments Announces Proposed Merger of Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF Into Purpose Ether ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced its intention to merge Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF (the “Terminating Fund”) into Purpose Ether ETF (the “Continuing Fund”) on a tax-deferred basis (the “Merger”). The Merger will take place on or about November 21, 2025, and is conditional on the approval of the implementation of a staking service fee by the unitholders of the Continuing Fund at a special meeting of the unitholders of that fund to be held on or about October 21, 2025.

Purpose believes that the Merger is in the best interest of shareholders of the Terminating Fund, as the investment objectives and valuation procedures of both funds are the same and, subject to the approval of the adoption of a staking service fee by unitholders of the Continuing Fund, the fee structures of both funds will be substantially similar. Additionally, both funds rely on the same custodian and sub-custodians and have the same investment risk rating. As a result of the merger, Purpose expects that investors will be able to experience gains in scale and efficiency due to the operation of one larger fund.

Existing shareholders of the Terminating Fund have been mailed a notice of the Merger. No action is required by shareholders of the Terminating Fund. All costs and expenses associated with the Merger will be borne by Purpose.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $26 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

Media Inquiries

Keera Hart

[email protected]

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-looking information

Purpose cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date they are made. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “on pace”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “believes” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available to management at the time they are made, management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions, judgments and expectations. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Purpose to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical, technological and social uncertainties. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on assumptions that Purpose believes to be reasonable at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Purpose does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



