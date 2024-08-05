Purpose Investments’ Canadian Yield Shares Suite Receives OSC Receipt, Set to Launch August 21, 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose” or “Purpose Investments”) is pleased to announce that it has received final prospectus approval for new Canadian Yield Shares ETFs, marking a significant expansion in the evolution of the Yield Shares suite. These ETFs are expected to begin trading on Cboe Canada August 21, 2025.

Since launching the Yield Shares franchise in Canada nearly three years ago with a focus on U.S. stocks, Purpose is now extending the same proven strategy to leading Canadian companies. These ETFs are built to deliver tax-efficient enhanced* monthly income while maintaining exposure to individual Canadian companies, complemented by a covered call strategy and moderate leverage.

The new Canadian Yield Shares will include:

“Many Canadian stocks have provided reliable growth, and with Canadian Yield Shares, investors can enhance those investments with an innovative strategy that can deliver higher monthly income while keeping total return in focus,” said Yuan Gao, Vice President of Product at Purpose. “Yield Shares help investors turn stocks they already own and love, such as TD, Enbridge, and Shopify, into a source of high income while still participating in their long-term growth potential.”

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $26 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

*Yield Shares funds are designed to provide “enhanced” or higher yields in the form of additional monthly distributions compared with the underlying common stock, which pays a relatively lower or no distribution yield.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from purposeinvest.com. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the sole discretion of Purpose Investments.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



