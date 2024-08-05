Purpose Investments Inc. Announces August 2025 Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of August 2025 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is August 27, 2025. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is August 29, 2025.

Open-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units APLY $0.1667 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $0.1225¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $0.0866 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units BRKY $0.1500 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $0.0850 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0970 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF USD Units BTCY.U US $0.0815 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP $0.0875 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units CROP.U US $0.0975 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield – ETF Units ETHY $0.0473 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $0.0584 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US $0.0461 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $0.0461 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $0.0551 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US $0.0385 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $0.0723¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF units MSFY $0.1500 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $0.1375¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series PBD $0.0590¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF $0.1050¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $0.0950¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $0.0720¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Series PID $0.0780 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series PIN $0.0830¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $0.0840 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $0.0600¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $0.1100¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $0.1230¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF USD Series PYF.U US $0.1200¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.0875¹ 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $0.0950 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $0.0950 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Series RPU $0.0940 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B /

RPU.U $0.0940 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YAMD $0.3000 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF- ETF Units YAMZ $0.4500 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YAVG $0.2200 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YCON $0.3500 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YCST $0.1600 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YGOG $0.2800 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YMAG $0.2000 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YMET $0.3000 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YNET $0.2500 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YNVD $0.7500 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YPLT $0.4000 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YTSL $0.6000 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly UnitedHealth Group (UHN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YUNH $0.1500 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Big Banc Split Corp, Class A BNK $0.1200¹ 08/29/2025 09/12/2025 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $0.0700¹ 08/29/2025 09/12/2025 Monthly

Estimated August 2025 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The August 2025 distribution rates for the Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Estimated

Distribution

per unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US $0.3410 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNY $0.2139 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $0.1048 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US $0.3398 08/27/2025 09/03/2025 Monthly

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about August 26, 2025, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be August 27, 2025.

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD; however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $21 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please email us at [email protected].

Media inquiries, please contact:

Keera Hart

[email protected]

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



