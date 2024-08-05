Purpose Investments Inc. Announces December 2025 Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of December 2025 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is December 29, 2025. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is December 31, 2025.

Open-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units APLY $0.1667 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series ATDY $0.0650 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $0.1225¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $0.0866 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF USD Units BND.U US $0.0960 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series BNSY $0.1000 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series BNY $0.0800 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units BRKY $0.1700 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $0.0850 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0970 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF USD Units BTCY.U US $0.0815 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series CNQY $0.1400 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP $0.0875 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units CROP.U US $0.0975 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series DOLY $0.0650 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series ENBY $0.1100 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield – ETF Units ETHY $0.0473 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $0.0584 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US $0.0461 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $0.0461 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $0.0551 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US $0.0385 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $0.0723¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF – ETF Series JPYS $0.1750 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF units MSFY $0.1750 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF Units PABF $0.1650 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Quarterly Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF Units PACF $0.1900 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Quarterly Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units PAGF $0.1550 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Quarterly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $0.1375¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series PBD $0.0590¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF $0.1050¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $0.0950¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $0.0720¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund – ETF Series PHW $0.1500 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Quarterly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Series PID $0.0780 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series PIN $0.0830¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $0.0840 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA $0.2100 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Quarterly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $0.0600¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $0.1100¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $0.1230¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF USD Series PYF.U US $0.1200¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series RBCY $0.0900 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.0875¹ 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $0.0950 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $0.0950 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Series RPU $0.0940 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $0.0940 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series SHPY $0.2200 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series TDY $0.0900 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF – ETF Series TY $0.1400 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YAMD $0.4000 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YAMZ $0.4500 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YAVG $0.4500 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YCON $0.5000 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YCST $0.2000 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YGOG $0.3500 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YMAG $0.3000 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YMET $0.3500 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YNET $0.3000 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YNVD $0.7500 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YPLT $0.6000 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YTSL $0.6000 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Series YUNH $0.1500 12/29/2025 01/05/2026 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Big Banc Split Corp, Class A BNK $0.1200¹ 12/31/2025 01/15/2026 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $0.0700¹ 12/31/2025 01/15/2026 Monthly

Estimated December 2025 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The December 2025 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Estimated

Distribution

per unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US $0.3753 12/31/2025 01/07/2026 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNY $0.2449 12/31/2025 01/07/2026 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $0.1033 12/31/2025 01/07/2026 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US $0.3466 12/31/2025 01/07/2026 Monthly

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2025, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be December 31, 2025.

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of theIncome Tax Act(Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

