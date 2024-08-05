Purpose Investments Wins Awards for Investment Excellence

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is proud to announce that it has been recognized with several top honours at the prestigious LSEG Lipper Awards this year. This recognition of several of the firm’s funds highlights Purpose’s commitment to delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns across its diverse investment strategies.

“These awards reflect our commitment to delivering consistent, long-term value for investors,” says Sandy Liang, Head of Fixed Income and Lead Portfolio Manager at Purpose Investment Partners. “What matters most to us is that our strategies have helped advisors and their clients achieve their goals for more than a decade, so we’re proud to see this success recognized.”

Purpose’s 2025 Award-Winning Funds:

Lipper Awards

Fund Name Series Category Purpose Strategic Yield Fund UF High Yield Fixed Income – 5 years Purpose Strategic Yield Fund UF High Yield Fixed Income – 10 years Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund (Non-currency hedged) F High Yield Fixed Income – 3 years Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund ETF (Non-Currency Hedged CAD Unit) ETF.B High Yield Fixed Income – 3 years Purpose Global Resource Fund F Natural Resources Equity – 3 years Purpose Global Resource Fund F Natural Resources Equity – 5 years Purpose Best Ideas Fund (Non-FX Hedged) F North American Equity – 3 years

These performance-based awards highlight the discipline, leadership, and teamwork that define our credit investing approach, led by Sandy Liang and our exceptional fixed income team: Jeremy Lin, Emre Tali, and Ragheb Othmani, as well as the strong capabilities of our sub-advisors at Neuberger Berman.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology are the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com .

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

LSEG Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2025. LSEG Lipper Leader Ratings are subject to change every month.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with approximately $27 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the Purpose Investment’s sole discretion.

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund, non-currency hedged Series F, was awarded a Trophy in the High Yield Fixed Income category for the three-year period, out of a total of 35 funds. Performance for the fund’s non-currency hedged series (FLX FB) for the period ending October 31, 2025, is 1 yr.: 10.7%, 3 yr.: 12.0%, 5 yr.: 7.5%, and since inception (08 August 2018): 4.6%.

The Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – Series UF was awarded a Certificate for the five-year period, out of a total of 31 funds, and was also awarded a Certificate for the ten-year period, out of a total of 26 funds. Performance for the fund (SYLD) for the period ending October 31, 2025, is 1 yr.: 14.2%, 3 yr.: 10.2%, 5 yr.: 8.6%, 10 yr.: 7.7%.

Purpose Global Resource Fund Series F was awarded a Trophy in the Natural Resources Equity category for the three-year period, out of a total of 19 funds, and a Certificate for the five-year years, also out of a total of 19 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2025, is 1 yr.: 108.4%, 3 yr.: 35.6%, 5 yr.: 49.8%, 10 yr.: 16.8%.

Purpose Best Ideas Fund Series F Non-FX Hedged was awarded a Trophy in the North American Equity category for the three-year period, out of a total of 25 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2025, is 1 yr.: 24.7%, 3 yr.: 29.5%, 5 yr.: 12.2%, 10 yr.: 11.3%.

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund ETF Non-Currency Hedged CAD Unit was awarded a Trophy in the High Yield Fixed Income category for the three-year period, out of a total of 11 funds. Performance for the fund (FLX) for the period ending October 31, 2025, is 1 yr.: 10.7%, 3 yr.: 12.0%, 5yr.: 7.5%, and since inception (17 July 2017): 4.1%.



