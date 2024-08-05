Quorum Information Technologies Receives Shareholder Support for Proposed Arrangement and Announces Final Order Approving Arrangement

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: QIS) (“Quorum” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the “Quorum Shareholders”) have approved a special resolution to approve a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement“) under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) involving Quorum, the Quorum Shareholders, and 2745122 Alberta Inc. (the “Purchaser“), an affiliate of Valsoft Corporation Inc., as more particularly described in the management information circular dated October 22, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Quorum’s issuer profile.

Quorum Shareholders representing a total of 58,584,797 Common Shares (the “Quorum Shares“) were present in person or represented by proxy at the special meeting of Quorum Shareholders, representing 79.55% of the issued and outstanding Quorum Shares. Approximately 97.65% of the votes cast by Quorum Shareholders were in favour of the special resolution approving the Arrangement.

Quorum is also pleased to announce that earlier today the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta granted a final order approving the Arrangement.

Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement entered into between the Company and the Purchaser, dated September 22, 2025, including, but not limited to, the Arrangement receiving final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing date for the Arrangement has not yet been established but is expected to be in early December 2025.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers rely on for their operations, including:

Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) , which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

, which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction. DealerMine CRM , a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“ CRM ”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“ ”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership. Autovance , a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and Customer Satisfaction Index through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and Customer Satisfaction Index through Autovance’s F&I menu solution. Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue.

a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue. VINN Automotive , a premier automotive marketplace that streamlines the vehicle research and purchase process for vehicle shoppers while helping retailers sell more efficiently.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Maury Marks”

President and CEO

Contacts:

Maury Marks

President and Chief Executive Officer

403-777-0036

[email protected]

Marilyn Bown

Chief Financial Officer

403-777-0036

[email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein is forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. In particular, statements and information about the Company’s anticipated transactions are forward-looking. This forward-looking information is based upon various assumptions. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information, and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the plans, intentions or expectations anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Forward-looking information includes statements related to the closing of the Arrangement and other statements.

Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/de2f2ee9-b499-41c7-9f54-c406e6fed5da



