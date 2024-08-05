Radiant Ridge Energy Announces Strategic Partnership for 40MW Northern Alberta Natural Gas Power Development

Calgary, AB, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd., a leading provider of behind-the-meter natural gas power generation solutions, has entered into a Letter of Intent with an Alberta-based upstream producer to develop an integrated gas supply and power generation project in Northern Alberta.

The partnership represents a new model for upstream-to-midstream integration, positioning Radiant Ridge as a “digital midstream” provider that directly converts natural gas into electricity for high-performance computing applications. Under the agreement, the upstream partner will be responsible for natural gas development and delivery, while Radiant Ridge will deploy a 40 MW generation facility with dedicated gas supply in the Northern Development Area.

The project requires approximately 10,000 GJ/Day of natural gas to generate 40 MW of electricity for high-performance computing applications. Initial operations are planned for a three-year period, with potential for extended operational life through additional well development. The development plan envisions reliable, long-term power generation backed by substantial proven gas reserves.

“This partnership represents a transformative model for energy infrastructure,” said Bruce Xu, Managing Director of Radiant Ridge Energy. “As a digital midstream provider, we’re creating a direct pathway from upstream production to digital economy applications, eliminating traditional infrastructure constraints and creating value for both gas producers and power consumers.”

The project site will utilize existing discovery wells along with additional development wells to ensure consistent fuel supply throughout the operational period. Independent engineering analysis has confirmed substantial production potential to support the facility’s requirements.

“By integrating upstream gas supply with on-site power generation, we’re redefining the midstream sector for the digital age,” added Xu. “This is more than just power generation—it’s about creating a new category of energy infrastructure that serves the rapidly growing demands of data centers and high-performance computing.”

The parties intend to finalize a comprehensive Gas Sales Agreement to govern the long-term commercial relationship.

About Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd.

Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based natural gas power generation company specializing in behind-the-meter electricity solutions for data centers, high-performance computing facilities, and industrial applications across Alberta and Western Canada. Operating as a digital midstream provider, the company bridges upstream natural gas production with digital economy power demands through a proven 12-month deployment model. Radiant Ridge is scaling toward 500+ MW capacity with international backing and strategic partnerships throughout the energy value chain.



