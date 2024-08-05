Raise Craze, a partnership between the MUHC Foundation, The Beat 92.5, and Pink in the City, raised $162,160 for breast cancer care at the MUHC

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the MUHC Foundation once again partnered with The Beat 92.5 and Pink in the City, raising an extraordinary $162,160 for breast cancer care at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). la Vie en Rose generously matched all donations up to $50,000, reflecting their ongoing commitment to ending breast cancer as a deadly disease.

For more than a decade, the MUHC Foundation has partnered with Pink in the City for Raise Craze, a powerful community fundraiser where supporters shave their heads or dye their hair pink in solidarity with survivors. This year, The Beat’s morning announcer Lee Haberkorn shaved and dyed his hair pink again, while his co-hosts Claudia Marques and Natasha Gargiulo rallied behind him.

“It is truly an incredible feeling to be a part of such a meaningful movement, and to help build a future where women and girls, including my daughter, will not have to fear a breast cancer diagnosis.”

—Lee Haberkorn, Co-Host of The Beat Breakfast Club

“So proud of our amazing community and listeners! You raised important funds for our Breast Cancer Awareness initiative. Your generosity is creating a real impact. Breast cancer affects us all, but together, we have hope.”

—Natasha Gargiulo, Co-Host of The Beat Breakfast Club

“We thank everyone touched by breast cancer for your unwavering support. Your generosity for the MUHC Breast Cancer Clinic means so much. Every dollar fuels research, care, and hope. Thank you for making a difference.”

—Claudia Marques, Co-Host of The Beat Breakfast Club

All donations are supporting the Breast Clinic Wellness Program, led by Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, which provides holistic, whole-person care to breast cancer patients, ensuring they not only survive but thrive.

“On behalf of the entire Wellness Program team, I am deeply grateful for the vital support our patients receive through Raise Craze. This is truly a lifeline for women recovering from breast cancer, funding treatment that goes far beyond chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. It allows us to provide holistic care—from physiotherapy and nutritional guidance to mental health support—ensuring that every woman feels supported at every stage of illness and recovery.”

—Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, Director of the MUHC’s Breast Clinic

With 1 in 8 women receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, no one is unaffected by this disease. That’s why Pink in the City and its Raise Craze are so valued and its community so passionate.

“It is a privilege to watch our movement grow and make an even greater impact with each passing year. Raise Craze gives the community a way to show up—whether you shave your head, dye your hair pink or simply donate—it’s all about solidarity with women affected by breast cancer. It’s why we do what we do.”

—Denise Vourtzoumis, President of Pink in the City

This year, many passionate community members—from patients and family members to local leaders—fundraised for the cause. For patients like Alyssa Morellato, who raised over $10,000, Raise Craze is especially personal.

“The team at the Breast Clinic Wellness Program does a phenomenal job of making each of us feel safe, cared for, and heard through every stage of treatment and recovery. The ongoing support I continue to receive as a patient has been truly palpable. What an honour it was for The Beat and the MUHC Foundation to provide me a platform to educate, empower, and turn adversity into meaningful impact, and I’m thankful to my community for rallying around my campaign.”

—Alyssa Morellato, MUHC Cancer Patient & Raise Craze Ambassador

As further proof of Raise Craze’s growing reach, international women’s lingerie company La Vie en Rose stepped in and matched all donations up to $50,000.

“At la Vie en Rose, our mission has always been to help women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. Partnering with the MUHC Foundation and The Beat 92.5 through this inspiring initiative allows us to extend that mission beyond fashion—to help build a future where women can truly thrive, in every aspect of their lives. We are honoured to contribute to a cause that makes a real and lasting difference.”

— François Roberge, President of la Vie en Rose

The MUHC Foundation has partnered with Pink in the City since 2014. The impact and the passion to end breast cancer as a deadly disease grows every year.

“I am truly grateful for the inspiring commitment of our partners—The Beat 92.5, la Vie en Rose, and Pink in the City—who have shown up again and again to create an even bigger impact on breast cancer care at the MUHC. If you participated in Raise Craze, know that you have not only made a real difference in patients’ lives, but you are also helping us build a brighter, healthier future for Quebecers.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is committed to supporting excellence in patient care, groundbreaking research, and world-class teaching at one of Canada’s leading university hospitals. With a goal to drive innovation in health care, we are raising funds to advance research and patient care that will lead to the cures of tomorrow. Our focus is on tackling humanity’s most pressing health challenges, such as ending cancer as a life-threatening disease, revolutionizing cardiac care, detecting silent killers like ovarian and endometrial cancers early, and developing the best skilled health care teams in Canada. Together, we are shaping the future of medicine one breakthrough at a time. https://muhcfoundation.com

