Rakovina Therapeutics Highlights Strong H1 Progress and Unveils Strategic Priorities for H2 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing next-generation cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, today shared a summary of its H1 2025 accomplishments and provided an outline of its strategic objectives for H2 2025 – against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global AI landscape.

A Transformative AI Backdrop

Artificial intelligence is driving a disruptive shift in how new medicines are discovered, tested, and delivered. In just the past month, AstraZeneca (AZN) signed a drug discovery agreement worth up to $5.3 billion USD with China-based CSPC Pharmaceutical Group to co-develop pre-clinical drug candidates powered by AI. As this global momentum accelerates, Rakovina Therapeutics is harnessing the power of machine learning at the frontier of oncology – advancing novel cancer therapies that integrate AI-driven discovery, cutting-edge chemistry, and translational science.

Exclusive AI Platforms and Integrated Validation

Deep Docking™ & Enki™: Rakovina holds exclusive licenses to two breakthrough AI discovery platforms capable of analyzing billions of chemical structures at 100x the speed of traditional methods – all while optimizing for safety, efficacy, and patentability.

Backed by Proven Technology: The Deep Docking™ platform was developed by Rakovina Scientific Advisor Dr. Artem Cherkasov, a University of British Columbia (UBC) professor and world-renowned pioneer of AI-powered drug discovery. In 2015, Dr. Cherkasov identified a compound through the Deep Docking™ system that was later licensed to Roche for $142 million USD, which remains one of the largest life-sciences IP deals in UBC history.

AI-to-Lab Pipeline: Coupled with integrated wet-lab facilities through a UBC collaboration, Rakovina operates a seamless discovery engine – from in silico screening through biochemical and cellular validation.

H1 2025 Highlights

H2 2025: Catalysts for Growth

Looking ahead, Rakovina will execute a focused roadmap to drive value creation and deepen its leadership in AI-driven oncology:

Enter into development collaborations for lead kt-3000 candidate, kt-3283, in Q3 2025.

Continue to advance preclinical development of the kt-2000AI and kt-5000AI series -DNA Damage Response (DDR) targeted therapies designed to address significant unmet needs in cancer and present findings at peer-reviewed scientific meetings in Q4 2025.

Continue to integrate AI and data science expertise to enhance internal drug discovery capabilities and accelerate the identification of best-in-class therapeutic candidates.

Continue to expand global institutional investor and strategic partner engagement through ongoing campaigns and targeted roadshows across major international biotech and financial hubs, supporting momentum toward potential senior exchange listings.

Secure non-dilutive funding by leveraging government initiatives and strategic alliances to fund expanded drug development activities.

“The biopharmaceutical industry is rapidly evolving, with artificial intelligence playing an increasingly central role in drug discovery and development,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “Rakovina offers a unique opportunity – exclusive access to validated AI drug discovery platforms for DNA-damage response targets, a proven leadership team with a history of pharma licensing, and a focused pipeline targeting high-value oncology indications. As AI becomes a core component of drug development, our integrated approach positions us to compete effectively in the next generation of cancer therapeutics.”

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “is expected,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company’s profile page at www.sedar.com .

For Further Information Contact:

Michelle Seltenrich, BSc MBA

Director, Corporate Development

[email protected]

778-773-5432



CBJ Newsmakers