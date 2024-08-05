RCCAO Celebrates Highway 413 Milestone as Ontario Government Awards First Tenders to Begin Construction

Vaughan, ON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ontario Premier Ford and Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the first tenders for Highway 413 construction contracts have been awarded. This major milestone kicks off the beginning of construction for Highway 413, critical infrastructure that will help relieve congestion in the GTA, while providing a substantial boost to the community and economy.

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) were on hand to celebrate this milestone with industry and stakeholders as Premier Ford and Minister Sarkaria made the announcement in Inglewood, Ontario.

Highway 413 represents significant expansion of critical infrastructure for Ontario and meets an acute need to expand transportation capacity in this fast growing region. RCCAO applauds the Government of Ontario for advancing Highway 413 to construction and for making this historic infrastructure investment to build Ontario’s future.

“Highway 413 will bring much-needed transportation and transit capacity to the fastest-growing region of the GTA,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “This project is not just a highway, but a generational investment in economic growth, connectivity, and opportunity for communities across the region. RCCAO is delighted to see construction of this critical infrastructure begin and will continue its steadfast support for the project to help build a better future for Ontario.”

Given the density and population growth taking place in the region and across Ontario, investments in critical infrastructure are necessary to meet the demands of a growing region. RCCAO research in 2024 revealed congestion in the GTHA costs the region $44.7 billion annually. RCCAO research in 2021 also showed 8,000 jobs will be created throughout construction of the Highway, generating $2.3 billion in earnings for Ontario workers, including up to 600 new apprenticeships.

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 63 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

