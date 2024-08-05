RCCAO: Ontario’s Fall Economic Statement Demonstrates That Building Infrastructure Best Response to Turbulent Economy

Vaughan, ON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Government of Ontario renewed its commitment to building critical infrastructure across the province that will address longstanding challenges and boost Ontario’s economy in today’s Fall Economic Statement. Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) members were on hand at Queen’s Park as Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy delivered his presentation in the Legislature.

With Ontario’s economy facing significant challenges caused by American tariffs, investing in critical infrastructure is a boost for our economy while supporting long-term growth to get people and goods to market.

“RCCAO commends the Government of Ontario for staying the course on its economic priorities by continuing to invest in critical infrastructure, housing, and the skilled trades,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “Advancing transformational projects such as the Ring of Fire, removing the provincial portion of the HST on new homes for first-time homebuyers, and ensuring Ontario has the skilled workforce needed for the future are crucial steps toward maintaining the province’s competitiveness and safeguarding it against economic uncertainty.”

RCCAO welcomes the enabling legislation to remove the HST for first-time homebuyers in lockstep with the Federal Government. RCCAO’s research has revealed that over 30% of the cost of a new home is taxation to all three levels of government. Reducing the taxation of new homes will make it easier for industry to bring new developments to the market, support the men and women who build homes, and make new homes more attainable for Ontarians.

The accelerated completion of the Gardiner Expressway’s rehabilitation should become a model for innovative procurement and construction project management. Industry is ready to support accelerated timelines to restore and build critical infrastructure and looks forward to continuing working closely with decision-makers on the scope for projects from the outset.

The province’s leadership made a real difference and should be replicated on the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 as a part of the province’s commitment to build roads and transit to alleviate chronic congestion in the Greater Toronto Area.

The development of the Ring of Fire in northern Ontario presents a great opportunity for Ontario’s economy. Getting the critical infrastructure built to serve the region and enable the mines and supportive industries to come online are a main component of that. As our research shows, 66% of Ontarians consistently support the Ring of Fire’s development and we are delighted to see the government work to advance this generational project.

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

RCCAO Research For Reference:

Report on Taxation Levels on Housing (April 2023)

Public Opinion Research on Road Construction & Ring of Fire Development (February 2024)

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 63 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.



