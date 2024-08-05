Reaching further: A new $100M boost for the 520,000 entrepreneurs in rural and remote communities

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia and QUEBEC CITY and MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) today announced a $100M initiative to reach more business owners living in rural and remote areas. Leaders in their communities, rural entrepreneurs are an exceptionally active demographic, with an entrepreneurship rate standing at 17% in 2024, compared to 12% in urban areas. The financing envelope created by this new initiative is expected to generate up to $250 million in GDP over five years.

With their respective business centres and offices throughout the country, Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC and BDC have a complimentary footprint. A federal program administered by regional development agencies and Canada Economic Development, Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC operates 267 non-profit offices across Canada delivering small business loans, tools, training and events. BDC supports entrepreneurs with financing, advisory services and capital from 109 business centres across Canada and online at bdc.ca.

“This initiative aims to increase the support provided to the 520,000 entrepreneurs living in rural and remote areas who grow our economy”, said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “It leverages the complementary strengths of both organizations—BDC’s financing and advisory expertise and Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC’s deep local presence across the country.”

“At BDC, we believe that every entrepreneur, no matter where they live, deserves a fair chance to grow their business. Rural and remote communities are full of bold, resilient business owners who often face more barriers and fewer resources”, said Isabelle Hudon, President and Chief Executive Officer of BDC. “This initiative with Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC allows us to do what a development bank should: go where others don’t, and build bridges where gaps exist. We’re unlocking potential that’s been overlooked for too long. We believe that’s what our economy needs right now.”

“Joining forces with BDC to supercharge the opportunities and resources available to rural and remote entrepreneurs from coast-to-coast-to-coast is a powerful combination that will result in significant impact throughout the country for decades to come,” said Troy Dungate, President of Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC. “BDC is committing to investing $100M to bolster businesses that often face strong headwinds simply due to geography and the vast nature of our country. This commitment, combined with our boots-on-the-ground, grassroots knowledge is an intelligent way to ensure that this capital infusion is dispersed through loans to new and existing entrepreneurs that are ready to bring their business to the next level. Additionally, we know that many entrepreneurs in rural Canada are attracted to the work because of the desirable lifestyle it creates for their families. Working together, we expect this to make positive, meaningful change in the lives of individual Canadians and our country as a whole.”

This initiative with Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC builds on BDC’s broader commitment to develop entrepreneurial potential in all its forms and to help grow the Canadian economy. Since launching our Community Banking initiative in November 2024, BDC teamed up with financial institutions and community lending partners that support underserved groups. By joining this network of trusted partners, Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC should help us reach even more business owners in rural and remote areas. It’s about meeting entrepreneurs where they are and helping them grow.

This announcement comes just before Small Business Week, a national celebration of Canadian entrepreneurship that BDC has organized for more than 45 years. This year’s theme is The economic revolution is here – get your business ready.

BDC and Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC are stepping up to help entrepreneurs in rural and remote communities—who are vital contributors to Canada’s economy—have the resources they need to thrive.

About BDC: 80 years as Canada’s bank for entrepreneurs

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC’s development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution – wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs – we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. Our financing and investments in fiscal 2025 are expected to add an estimated $25 billion to Canada’s GDP over the next five years. We are one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and Canada’s Best Diversity Employers, and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or join BDC on social media.

About Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC

The Community Futures/SADC+CAE/CBDC (CFNC) represents 267 Community Futures Organizations (CFO) – non-profit community economic development offices in rural and remote communities from coast to coast to coast. A true grassroots organization, CFNC is bolstered by passionate people: 2,951 board volunteers and 1,230 staff. Together, they cleverly and compassionately apply their local knowledge and experience to make local decisions to support their communities and entrepreneurs. Each CFO provides business development services, loans, and financing to small and medium-sized businesses as a developmental lender. CFOs play a pivotal role in rural and remote communities by providing access to financing and tailored supports that start, grow, and sustain businesses where no other supports exist. Together, we strengthen local economies, create jobs, enhance community cohesion, nurture local economies and contribute to the country’s global competitiveness.

Since 2000, the Community Futures Program has loaned more than $6.3 billion to 135,000 businesses, leveraged $11.3 billion and influenced 779,856 employment opportunities.

