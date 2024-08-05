Real X Holding Partners with Cobo to Provide Bank-level Crypto Security to Its Worldwide Clients

Singapore, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real X International Holding, a HK registered financial technology company, recently announced a strategic partnership with Coboa worldwide established crypto asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider, to enhance the security of its global crypto payment and asset management services. Under the partnership, Cobo will provide institutional-grade custody and multi-party computation (MPC) wallet infrastructure designed to bring bank-level safeguards to Real X’s growing ecosystem of consumer and enterprise products.

The partnership supports Real X’s strategy to bridge traditional finance and crypto assets through compliant, user-friendly infrastructure for international payments. Real X’s flagship PerasPay platform is a consumer wallet and payments app that enables users to buy, sell, hold and spend major crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT and USDC, while accessing low-cost, high-speed cross-border remittance corridors. In parallel, Real X provides B2B treasury and settlement solutions for businesses that need to manage crypto asset balances and settle efficiently with international partners.

Cobo is a leading global provider of digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure, recognized as the world’s first “omni-custody” platform. It offers a full spectrum of solutions from custodial wallets to MPC and smart-contract wallets, as well as wallet-as-a-service, DeFi asset management and an off-exchange settlement network. Trusted by more than 500 institutional clients worldwide including major exchanges, funds, payment companies and Web3 enterprises across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, Cobo safeguards tens of billions of U.S. dollars in digital assets; in 2024 alone, its regulated channels attracted around US$60 billion of inflows. Cobo is SOC 2 Type I & II and ISO 27001 certified, and holds licences in multiple key jurisdictions such as the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and Lithuania, underscoring its focus on security, compliance and institutional-grade risk management.

By integrating Cobo’s custody and MPC wallet technologies into these product lines, Real X aims to strengthen fund segregation, key management and risk controls to standards comparable to those used in the banking sector, while maintaining the speed and flexibility expected of modern crypto services. The two companies plan to collaborate closely on security policies, operational workflows and future product development as Real X expands across key markets in Asia, Europe, Africa and other regions.

Real X International Holding is a fintech group focused on building secure, compliant and seamless infrastructure connecting traditional finance and crypto assets. Through its PerasPay wallet and payment platform and a suite of B2B treasury and settlement services, Real X enables consumers and enterprises to use crypto assets for everyday payments, cross-border remittances and international business.

