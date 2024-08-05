Realize Medical and Canon USA Partner to Redefine Procedural Planning Through Spatial Computing with VR and Imaging Technology

Collaboration aims to create the lab of the future, enabling safer, faster, and more precise interventions

Key Benefits of Partnership

Integration of VR and imaging: Combines Realize Medical’s VR platform with Canon’s imaging solutions for an immersive and streamlined procedural planning experience.

Combines Realize Medical’s VR platform with Canon’s imaging solutions for an immersive and streamlined procedural planning experience. Enhanced clinical decision-making support: Enables safer, faster, and more precise interventions through advanced visualization.

Enables safer, faster, and more precise interventions through advanced visualization. Future-ready technology: Builds the foundation for the connected, intelligent interventional lab of the future.

Builds the foundation for the connected, intelligent interventional lab of the future. Clinical focus areas: Initial applications in pediatric cardiology and adult structural heart disease, with broader expansion planned.

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Realize Medical and Canon USA, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to combine Realize Medical’s cutting-edge VR platform with Canon’s advanced imaging solutions, setting a new standard for procedural planning in interventional medicine. This collaboration combines the power of spatial computing with world-class medical imaging to accelerate safer, faster, and more precise interventions — a critical step toward creating the lab of the future.



“Canon shares our vision for a more connected, intelligent procedural suite,” said Justin Sutherland, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Realize Medical. “This partnership not only enables broader access to Elucis but also accelerates our joint mission to transform clinical decision-making through spatial computing.”

The initial focus of this collaboration will be in pediatric cardiology and adult structural heart disease, with plans to expand into additional interventional specialties in the future.

“The lab of the future will give physicians the ability to plan interventions in a fully immersive mixed reality environment – improving clarity, confidence, and care,” said Jaimin Chung, Managing Director, IXR/VL BU, Canon USA. “Guided by our Made for Life philosophy, Canon Medical’s collaboration with Realize Medical brings this innovation to pediatric intervention today with new applications for adult care already on the horizon.”

Realize Medical and Canon USA will showcase their integrated technologies at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Annual Meeting from October 25–28, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. Representatives are invited to visit Realize Medical in the Canon Medical Booth #1657 for hands-on demonstrations with Elucis.

Media Contact at Realize Medical

Melissa Kois

Marketing Lead

[email protected] | 647-962-9057

www.realizemed.com



Media Contact at Canon USA

Oliva Duarte

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected] | 831-877-0590

https://us.medical.canon/



