REALTOR.ca Canada Inc. Appoints Scott Neil as Chief Executive Officer

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — REALTOR.ca Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Neil as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Neil is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience leading digital marketplaces and media platforms across North America and Europe. Most recently, Neil served as CEO of Kijiji Canada, where he led a comprehensive restructuring of the business, modernized its operating model, and positioned the company for future value creation. Under his leadership, Kijiji scaled its automotive and real estate verticals, launched AI-powered tools, and strengthened its position as one of Canada’s most recognized digital brands.

Neil has previously held senior leadership roles at eBay, Adevinta, AutoTrader, Microsoft, and Mercedes-Benz. He brings deep expertise in classifieds monetization, platform strategy, and scaling high-performing teams in complex environments. His experience spans business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B), strategic partnerships, and full profit and loss (P&L) ownership of businesses exceeding $200M in revenue.

“We’re excited to welcome Scott to REALTOR.ca Canada Inc.,” said David Oikle, Chair of the REALTOR.ca Board of Directors. “His track record of innovation, growth, and operational excellence makes him the ideal leader to guide REALTOR.ca into its next phase. Scott’s vision aligns with our mission to empower REALTORS® and deliver exceptional value to Canadian consumers.”

Neil, who’ll be based in Ottawa, Ontario, is excited to accelerate growth, enhance user experience, and deepen engagement with REALTORS® and consumers across Canada.

“I am honoured to lead REALTOR.ca into its next phase of growth. This platform is a trusted part of how Canadians discover, explore, and understand real estate. I look forward to building on this foundation, driving innovation, expanding revenue opportunities, and strengthening the experience and value we deliver to REALTORS® and to the millions of Canadians who use this platform every day,” said Neil.

Neil will replace interim CEO Janice Myers, who returns to her role as CEO of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

About REALTOR.ca

Operated by REALTOR.ca Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), REALTOR.ca is Canada’s most visited real estate platform. Trusted by REALTORS® and consumers alike, REALTOR.ca connects millions of Canadians to property listings, real estate professionals, and insights that guide one of life’s most important decisions: buying or selling a home.

For more information, please contact:

Pierre Leduc, Media Relations

REALTOR.ca Canada Inc.

Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460

E-mail: [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers