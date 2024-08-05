ReconAfrica Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement for Upsized Underwritten Offering of C$18 Million

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the “Company” or “ReconAfrica” or “Recon”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) is pleased to announce that on September 22, 2025, in connection with its previously announced upsized overnight marketed underwritten public offering of units (as described in the Company’s news releases dated September 18, 2025 and September 19, 2025), it filed a prospectus supplement dated September 22, 2025 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s final short form base shelf prospectus dated February 29, 2024 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”, and together with Prospectus Supplement, the “Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories in Canada.

Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Research Capital Corporation (“Research”) by email at [email protected] by providing Research with an email address or address, as applicable.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore Gabon. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

