ReconAfrica Announces Results at Kavango West 1X Well, Onshore Namibia

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the “Company” or “ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) is pleased to announce the results of the Kavango West 1X well located on Petroleum Exploration Licence (“PEL”) 73, onshore Namibia.

Highlights of Kavango West 1X well:

The well encountered ~400 metres (~1,300 feet) of gross hydrocarbon section identified on wireline logs in the Otavi carbonate section.

The well encountered 64 net metres (210 feet) of hydrocarbon pay, verified by wireline logs and supported by mud log anomalies.

An additional 61 metres (200 feet) of hydrocarbon shows identified in the deeper sections, where interpreted natural fractures in the limestone reservoir occur.

The Company plans to production test Kavango West 1X in the first quarter of 2026.

Brian Reinsborough, President & CEO, commented: “ReconAfrica is excited to announce that the Kavango West 1X well has encountered hydrocarbon pay in the Otavi reservoir section. The results from this well have allowed the Company to proceed to a success case evaluation, which includes conducting a production test of prospective intervals to determine deliverability characteristics from the well. We are excited about what the results mean for the future of the Damara Fold Belt play on ReconAfrica’s lease position onshore Namibia which covers over six million prospective acres. I am also very proud of the ReconAfrica team who drilled this well safely, on schedule and on budget with strong local stakeholder engagement.”

Kavango West 1X Well

ReconAfrica completed drilling operations at Kavango West 1X (“KW1X”) on November 29, after reaching total depth (“TD”) of 4,200 metres (13,800 feet) and conducting an extensive wireline logging program. The well has been temporally abandoned and will be re-entered once testing equipment arrives in the first quarter of 2026.

Extensive wireline logging indicates ~85 metres (~280 feet) of net reservoir with 64 metres (210 feet) of net hydrocarbon pay across a gross interval of ~400 metres (~1,300 feet) containing multiple limestone reservoir units. Mud and gas samples have been collected throughout the well and will be sent to the Unites States for analysis. No core samples were taken in this well.

The Company’s forward program will focus on testing the well to establish flow rates from intervals of interest. Testing will be conducted because of the positive indications of hydrocarbon saturated reservoirs based on wireline logs and oil and gas shows in addition to interpreted natural fractures in the limestone reservoir units, which should enhance deliverability of hydrocarbons.

Production Test (Tubing-Conveyed Perforating, TCP)

A production test will be conducted to determine the deliverability characteristics of the intervals of interest within the Otavi carbonate section. The production test will be run in 5-inch production casing with Tubing-Conveyed Perforations (TCP) to selectively perforate intervals based on where hydrocarbon pay has been identified on wireline logs and where significant oil and gas shows were encountered. Intervals of interest will be the 64 metres of hydrocarbon pay identified on wireline logs and an additional 61 metres of oil and gas shows identified in the deeper sections where interpreted natural fractures in the limestone reservoir units should enhance deliverability of hydrocarbons. Planning and logistics have begun for this test, which is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of 2026 and should run for approximately one month in duration.

ReconAfrica is the operator of PEL 73 with a 70% working interest. Its partners are BW Energy (20% WI) and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (“NAMCOR”, 10% carried WI).

The Company has filed its fiscal third quarter disclosure documents for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, including the financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore Gabon. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

