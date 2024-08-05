ReconAfrica Announces Second Quarter Filings

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the “Company” or “ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) announces the filing of its fiscal second quarter disclosure documents for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, including the unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO of the Company commented: “We spud the Kavango West 1X well on July 31, as planned. Our operations team is doing a great job and drilling remains on schedule. We expect to penetrate the Otavi reservoir in late October and reach total depth by the end of November. We look forward to reporting well results to all stakeholders around year-end.”

Selected Highlights

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and subsequent period, the Company announced:

On June 17, 2025, the Company closed a C$19 million equity financing, upsized from the C$10 million offering size originally announced on June 4, 2025.

On July 31, 2025, the Company spud the Kavango West 1X exploration well.

Operational and Corporate Update

The Company spud the Kavango West 1X exploration well on July 31, 2025, and the well is currently drilling as planned. The Company expects to be able to release a drilling update during the first week of September. The well is expected to reach total depth by the end of November 2025, and the Company expects to release well results around year-end.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, the timing of permits, timing and sequencing of the next well, actual well results, future drilling activity, resource potential, the updated NSAI Report, the Company’s commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company’s actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s annual information form dated April 29, 2025, available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.



