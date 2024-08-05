RecycLiCo Announces Annual General Meeting to be Held on December 12, 2024

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that its annual general meeting (the “AGM”) will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) at the Executive Hotel Vancouver Airport, Executive Board Room, 7311 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC, V6X 1A3.

Meeting Details and Proxy Materials

Shareholders are encouraged to review the proxy materials, which have been mailed to all shareholders of record. Proxy materials are also available for download on the Company’s website at www.recyclico.com/agm and on SEDAR+ for those who did not receive them via mail. Shareholders are reminded to submit their proxies or voting instructions in accordance with the instructions provided.

For those unable to attend in person, the AGM will also be accessible via Zoom. Pre-registration is required, and shareholders can register using the following link: Press Here

If you have questions or require assistance with registration or voting, please contact our Corporate Office at [email protected] or call 778-574-4444.

Shareholder Nominations

The Company has also received a purported advance notice (the “Advance Notice”) from a shareholder seeking to nominate certain candidates for election as directors at the Meeting. The Company has reviewed the Advance Notice, and determined that it lacks certain prescribed disclosure and does not comply with the Company’s Advance Notice Policy and applicable corporate and securities laws. Accordingly, the nominations set out in the Advance Notice have been declared invalid in accordance with the Company’s Advance Notice Policy, and the Company has notified the concerned shareholder of its determination.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies to efficiently recover battery-grade materials, addressing global demand for environmentally friendly energy storage solutions. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction efficiency, the Company’s patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process transforms lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate—ready for use in new battery manufacturing.

For More Information please contact:

Teresa Piorun

Senior Corporate Secretary

Telephone: 778-574-4444

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



CBJ Newsmakers