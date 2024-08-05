Reeflex Solutions Inc. Awarded $3.4 Million Contract to Supply Fully Customized Mast-Style Coiled Tubing Rig to Iron Horse Energy Services

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX) (“Reeflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ranglar Manufacturing, a division of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc. (“CSI”), was awarded a $3.4 million contract on December 4, 2025 to design and manufacture a fully customized mast-style coiled tubing rig for Iron Horse Energy Services (“Iron Horse”).

Iron Horse – recently acquired by Trican Well Service Ltd. – is a premium provider of coiled tubing and fracturing services operating primarily in the Cardium, Charlie Lake, Mannville Stack, Viking, Montney and Shaunavon plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is recognized for industry-leading coiled tubing and integrated fracturing expertise and has built a strong reputation over more than 20 years of operations.

The new rig will be engineered to handle larger-diameter tubing, extended-reach wells, and high pull loads, while also delivering enhanced cold-weather performance and improved operator safety.

Management Commentary

“This contract award reflects the growing recognition of CSI’s engineering capabilities and our commitment to delivering high-performance coiled tubing equipment,” said John Babic, President & CEO of Reeflex. “Iron Horse is one of the most respected fracturing and coiled tubing service providers in Western Canada, and we are proud to support their continued growth.”

Engineering and fabrication of the new rig will begin immediately, with delivery targeted for Q3 2026.

About Iron Horse

Iron Horse Energy Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) and has been at the forefront of the oil & gas industry for over two decades, delivering high quality coiled tubing and fracturing services. Iron Horse stands as a trusted partner to energy companies across Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

