Reflex Advanced Materials Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (OTCQB:RFLXF) (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”) provides the following updates in respect of a number of corporate and organizational matters.

Management Transition

Paul Gorman has resigned as CEO and Director of the Company. Reflex thanks Mr. Gorman for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours. DJ Bowen, director of the Company, has assumed the role of interim CEO, while the Company seeks a permanent replacement for Mr. Gorman.

Share Consolidation

Subject to any required regulatory approvals, Reflex intends to undertake a consolidation of its common shares on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis (the “Consolidation”), effective October 13, 2025. The Company currently has 61,311,169 issued and outstanding common shares and on completion of the Consolidation there are expected to be 6,131,117 issued and outstanding common shares. The Company does not intend to change its name at this time. Shareholder approval of the Consolidation is not required under the Articles of the Company.

The Board of Directors determined the Consolidation is necessary in order for the Company to raise additional capital and seek new business opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DJ Bowen

CEO & Director

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Suite 915 – 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8 Canada

Tel: (778) 837-7191

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or” should” occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future business of the Company, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Reflex, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and timely receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Any forward-looking statement contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. Reflex does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.



