REMINDER — QGold Resources Engages SLR Environmental to Advance Permitting for Quartz Mountain Gold Project

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) (“QGold” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the engagement of SLR Consulting (“SLR”), a leading environmental and permitting consulting firm operating from Portland, Oregon, to advance environmental baseline studies and permitting strategies for the Company’s flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in southern Oregon, USA. This engagement marks a significant milestone in the project’s path toward development.

SLR brings extensive experience in mine permitting across North America, with particular expertise in Oregon’s regulatory environment. The firm’s deep understanding of state and federal permitting processes, combined with its established relationships with Oregon regulatory agencies, positions QGold to efficiently navigate the environmental review and permitting pathway for Quartz Mountain Gold Project.

The engagement of SLR represents a significant milestone in advancing the Quartz Mountain Gold Project toward development. SLR’s scope of work will include environmental baseline data collection, permitting strategy development, stakeholder engagement planning, and coordination with relevant regulatory agencies, including the

Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI), the U.S. Forest Service, and other applicable authorities.

“We are excited to partner with SLR Consulting as we advance Quartz Mountain toward development,” said Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO. “SLR’s proven track record in Oregon mine permitting and its local Portland presence provides invaluable expertise as we work to responsibly develop this significant gold asset.”

Acquired from Alamos Gold Inc. in October 2025, the Quartz Mountain Gold Project is a promising gold development project in southcentral Oregon (see Figure 1). The initiation of the permitting process follows the announcement of the initiation of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Quartz Mountain Gold Project and the publication of a mineral resource estimate (the “Mineral Resource Estimate“) in a technical report with an effective date of September 26, 2025 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mineral Resource Estimate Highlights:

Indicated Mineral Resource Estimates:

1,543,000 ounces of gold at 0.96 g/t

2,049,000 ounces of silver at 1.27 g/t

Contained within 50,002,000 tonnes

Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates:

148,000 ounces of gold at 0.77 g/t

135,000 ounces of silver at 0.70 g/t

Contained within 5,992,000 tonnes

The Mineral Resource Estimate demonstrates the deposit is amenable to conventional open-pit mining methods.

Figure 1: Quartz Mountain Gold Project Location Map

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fred Brown, P.Geo., an independent consultant of the Company, and Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President, Exploration and a director of QGold, Pr.Sci.Nat., each a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Quartz Mountain Gold Project

The Quartz Mountain Gold Project is located in southern Oregon and represents QGold’s flagship asset. Strategically positioned in a historically productive mining district with excellent infrastructure access, the project is a promising gold development opportunity.

QGold recently published (October 2025) a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The report disclosed an estimated 1.543 million ounces of gold at 0.96 g/t and 2.049 million ounces of silver at 1.27 g/t within 50,002 kt of mineral resources in the indicated category, plus an additional 148,000 ounces of gold at 0.77 g/t and 135,000 ounces of silver at 0.70 g/t within 5,992 kt in the inferred category. The project represents a significant opportunity for QGold to advance its portfolio and unlock long-term value for shareholders.

About SLR Consulting

SLR Consulting is a premier environmental consulting firm with offices across North America, with a historical presence in Portland, Oregon, going back 20 years. As global leaders in full-spectrum sustainability solutions, the firm provides support in environmental permitting, baseline studies, and regulatory compliance for mining and natural resource projects, with extensive experience navigating Oregon’s regulatory framework.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.”

For further information, contact:

Peter Tagliamonte

Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://qgoldresources.com

Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect the engagement of SLR, including the scope of work and anticipated benefits to advance development, and the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the Quartz Mountain Gold Project and Mine Centre Gold Project, including its plans to progress its portfolio of assets toward production. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b9c8423-d289-4600-9cff-39d3e4ddf88e



