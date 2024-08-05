Rescuing animals, rebuilding hope: First Onsite doubles public support for animal disaster relief charity

Company to match $10,000 in public donations for rescued animals and long-term recovery at Happy Days Sanctuary



A curious resident of Happy Days Sanctuary looks on as a First Onsite truck signifies the company’s generous $10,000 matching donation, bolstering support for rescued animals and ongoing recovery efforts.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of Pet Fire Safety Day, First Onsite Property Restoration announced a $10,000 matching donation to support rescued animals and recovery efforts at Happy Days Sanctuary. Happy Days was founded in response to the widespread pet displacement during the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires. With extensive experience dealing with weather-related disasters such as wildfires, First Onsite has been a long-time supporter of the sanctuary, contributing through fundraising, awareness initiatives, and essential supplies.

Almost 90,000 people were forced from their homes as the fire—nicknamed “The Beast”—went on to destroy 2,400 homes and businesses.1 As residents fled Fort McMurray with little notice, many pets were left behind. A small group of volunteers sprang into action, rescuing and reuniting these animals with their families. This grassroots effort eventually became Happy Days Sanctuary.

Founded in 2018, the sanctuary has since grown into a year-round operation based on 14 hectares in rural Niagara, Ontario. Happy Days provides a permanent safe haven for feral and abandoned cats, dogs, and farm animals from across the country. While some animals are eventually adopted, many find lifelong sanctuary on the property.

1Public Safety Canada: Canadian Disaster Database

Weather-related catastrophes

With weather-related catastrophes on the rise, Happy Days is committed to supporting local shelters, veterinary clinics, and displaced pets and domesticated animals across North America. However, the charity also relies on the support of corporate sponsors and donors who assist with supplies and the transportation of those supplies to devastated areas.

Rebuilding hope

Recent survey findings further highlight the emotional urgency of Happy Days‘ mission. According to a May 2025 study released by First Onsite, the top three things Canadians say they would grab when fleeing a disaster are: pets, credit cards, and important documents. The findings underscore the deep emotional bond people have with their animals—and the heartbreak of being forced to leave them behind in crisis situations.

“While weather-related catastrophes can be devastating, we find hope in the many dedicated people who work tirelessly to rescue and care for what’s closest to our hearts when we’re unable to,” said Shane Swinson, Executive Vice President, Insurance Portfolio at First Onsite. “Supporting a sanctuary like Happy Days helps First Onsite reconnect with the compassion and healing that follows a disaster. It’s personal.”

“Help us help them” — Providing lifesaving support for animals in crisis

“Donations help us provide food, medical care, and shelter to animals that have nowhere else to go,” said Ann Swinson, owner of Happy Days Sanctuary. “First Onsite’s partnership allows us to reach more people, rescue more animals, and share their incredible stories.”

Call to action: How you can help

Anyone interested in supporting the effort is encouraged to get involved in one of the following ways:

Donate: First Onsite will match donations to Happy Days Sanctuary up to $10,000

Volunteer: Get involved with your local shelter or consider fostering an animal in need

Share: Help spread awareness via social media using engaging content from First Onsite’s “Meet the Animals” video series (follow on LinkedIn and Facebook)

Adopt/Foster: Support rescue organizations by opening your home or advocating for pet adoption

“We’re proud to support Happy Days’ incredible work,” Swinson added. “Their mission aligns with our company values of compassion, community, and restoration. Through this donation matching and our call to action, we hope to inspire others to get involved.”

For more information and to donate to double your impact to Happy Days Sanctuary, click here.

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow First Onsite on LinkedIn.

