Restaurants Canada calls for immediate end to BC Liquor strike: 78% of bars and restaurants worried about survival

Vancouver, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nearly eight in 10 (78%) BC bars and restaurants are worried about their survival as the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) strike blocking BC Liquor stores and warehouses drags on for a seventh week with no resolution in sight.

The survey, conducted among members of Restaurants Canada and other stakeholder associations impacted by the strike, also found that two-thirds (67%) of restaurant operators have seen a moderate to severe decline in sales. Nearly a third (29%) of restaurants have had to cut staff hours, 6% have laid off staff, and another 41% expect to cut staff hours or lay off staff if the strike continues.

Restaurants Canada continues to urge the BC government and the BCGEU to reach an agreement. The BC government should also immediately allow restaurants and bars to purchase liquor directly from private liquor stores and third-party warehouses as the strike has caused a critical backlog of orders. If the BC government can’t find a solution, it needs to consider back to work legislation as this labour dispute has reached untenable proportions.

Mark von Schellwitz, Vice-President for Western Canada, Restaurants Canada

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a $124 billion industry employing nearly 1.2 million Canadians and the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada. Visit restaurantscanada.org for more information.



CBJ Newsmakers