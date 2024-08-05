Revitalized New Look and Menu for Popular Prince George Restaurant

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for the festive season, the Rockford Bar & Grill team is delighted to announce the official reopening of its Prince George location. Situated next to the Sandman Signature Hotel, just off the corner of Hwy 16 & 97 at 2990 Recreation Avenue, the refreshed Northern BC restaurant will offer guests a premium casual dining option with a variety of menu items and one of the best happy hours in town.

Set over 2,500 sq. ft with seating available for 134 guests, the recent refurbishments have been thoughtfully designed to create an elevated, cozy and warm experience for all. The extensive month-long upgrades include a refreshed colour palette, new modern lighting, creative artwork, and the use of natural wood throughout the open floor plan, encouraging connection and a relaxed dining setting for guests.

First opened in 2011, this revamp represents a new chapter for the well-known brand, combining comfort, familiarity, and elevated global flavours. Accompanying the new, vibrant interior, the location’s menu has also seen an overhaul with the addition of 15 mouth-watering dishes, including several updated breakfast options, 8 new beers on tap, a diverse wine menu, along with an exciting, refreshed cocktail and mocktail selection.

General Manager Kristopher Lopez-Pineda and his dedicated team are thrilled to be able to welcome the community back once more. “Our recently renovated Prince George location will offer a better dining experience than ever before. Locals and visitors will be able to join us for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even a late-night treat! Everyone is welcome to stop by and experience a new, inviting atmosphere, completed by our updated food and beverage offerings”.

Rockford Bar & Grill, Prince George, will operate 6:15 am – 10:00 pm Monday to Friday, followed by 8:00 am – 10:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Happy Hour will be back from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm, 7 days a week. The team is delighted to be an active part of the close-knit local community once again, while offering outstanding food and beverage delights at any time of day.

ABOUT ROCKFORD BAR & GRILL

Located in Prince George since 2011, and a part of the Northland Properties restaurant group, Rockford Bar & Grill offers a wide variety of traditional North American menu items and innovative Asian-inspired dishes in a warm, casual, and contemporary setting. Dedicated to serving excellent food and one of the best happy hours in town, we are the favourite taste destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner and any time in between.

We welcome everyone to join us for the unique dining experience we’re so proud to offer.

More information can be found at rockfordgrill.com.

