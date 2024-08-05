Revive Therapeutics Announces Extension of Proposed Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for critical medical needs, announces that it is extending is previously announced private placement offering of up to 30,952,381 units, at a price of $0.021 per unit, for gross proceeds to Revive of up to $650,000. Revive closed a first tranche of the private placement in early August 2025 (see press release of August 11, 2025) by issuing 2,900,000 units of the Company, at a price of $0.021 per unit, for total gross proceeds to Revive of $60,900. Accordingly, the Company may close an additional $589,000 worth of units pursuant to the private placement.

Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing. The issue price per unit is based upon the 20-day VWAP of the shares traded on the CSE at the time that the Company obtained price protection.

The gross proceeds from the private placement offering will be used for working capital and payment of certain trade payables. The proposed private placement may close in several tranches.

Closing of the private placement is subject to customary closing conditions and the Company intends to close as soon as practicable. All of the securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a specialty life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for critical medical needs. Revive strategically prioritizes its drug development pipeline to leverage FDA regulatory incentives like Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations, positioning for rapid advancement and market entry. Currently, our efforts are concentrated on unlocking the vast potential of Bucillamine for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, including the pioneering treatment of nerve agent exposure. Furthermore, Revive is vigorously advancing our Psilocybin and molecular hydrogen therapeutic programs, exploring new frontiers in medical science. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

