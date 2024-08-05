Revive Therapeutics Clarifies Completion of Key Nerve Agent Countermeasure Study

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialized life sciences company dedicated to the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, hereby clarifies its update regarding the research study assessing Bucillamine as a potential treatment for nerve agent exposure. This study is being conducted in collaboration with Defence R&D Canada – Suffield Research Centre (“DRDC”), an agency of the Canadian Department of National Defence, which is investigating pharmacological compounds, including Bucillamine, capable of mitigating nerve agent-induced brain injury.

The research study with Bucillamine is slated for continuation through September 2025, and its findings will be disseminated exclusively with the express authorization of the DRDC. The Company affirms that future research endeavours with DRDC have not been broached and would only be deliberated subsequent to the conclusion of the current research study and contingent upon the satisfactory nature of its results, warranting further investigation.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Revive prioritizes its drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA, such as Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of nerve agent exposure and long COVID. Revive is also advancing the development of Psilocybin and molecular hydrogen therapeutics through various programs. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

