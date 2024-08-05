Rigged from the Start? Residents say FOI Requests Reveal 16 Potential Conflicts of Interest in Argyle Aquaculture Push

ARGYLE, Nova Scotia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Residents warn that pristine local waters are under threat, accusing Argyle council of ignoring serious concerns. Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, they say, reveal 16 potential conflicts of interest involving municipal staff, councillors, contractors, and industry representatives. These records, they say, raise red flags of potential collusion, improper influence, gifting, and possible bid rigging.

“They’re fighting underhandedly and we’re fighting back for transparency and balance,” said the Argyle Association for Responsible Aquaculture (ARA).

A Secret “Business Park on the Sea”

The controversy dates back six years, when the Municipality of Argyle quietly advanced a “business park on the sea” plan without informing the majority of its residents. On March 10, 2025, concerned citizens presented council with evidence they believe shows multiple conflicts of interest. Instead of referring the matter to the Auditor General to investigate, the municipality chose to hire its own lawyer.

“Simply put, if an investigator is paid by the municipality, then the process is not fully independent,” said resident and former councillor Guy Surrette. “The municipality is investigating itself.”

Rigged Process, High Stakes

Residents stress they are not opposed to aquaculture, but they insist it must be developed fairly and transparently.

“The investigative conflict can be removed if the municipality refers the matter to the NS Attorney General’s Office under Section 12 of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act,” said resident Mike Scott. “By keeping the process under local control, council can limit the scope and shield those who may be implicated.”

Community members warn that if the findings point to violations of the Competition Act, former and current or former officials could face more serious consequences.

Why it Matters

Decisions made in Argyle form the foundation of provincial approvals for aquaculture sites. Residents argue that if the local process is flawed, every provincial approval based on it could be compromised. Resident Donna Gaudet raised the concern bluntly:

“If cheating and bid rigging are exposed, can the province continue with its decision to award and approve site applications?”

Next Steps

The ARA will keep pushing for transparency and fairness to ensure aquaculture expansion is done openly and in the best interest of everyone affected.

