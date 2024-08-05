Rio Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rio Silver Inc. (“Rio Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) The company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2.2 million incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of twenty-nine cents with the following exercise periods: (i) one year as to 1,060,000 options; (ii) two years as to 60,000 options; and (iii) five years as to 1,115,000 options, from the date of grant. The grant of these options is subject to the approval of the exchange.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver is a resource development company that has been selectively identifying and acquiring precious metal assets that are anticipated to produce near-term cashflow to best assist the Company’s exploration / development plans, in a non-dilutive, shareholder-friendly way. We remain ever impressed and optimistic by the resilience and ingenuity of our host country as Peru continues to endorse supportive mining policies and continued growth, as evident by the continuing investment being witnessed throughout Peru.

