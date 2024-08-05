Rio Silver Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rio Silver Inc. (the “Company” or “Rio Silver”) (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company intends to settle (the “Transaction”) an aggregate of $293,250 of indebtedness (the “Debt”) owed to certain arm’s length and non-arm’s length creditors through the issuance of an aggregate of 1,396,428 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.21 per common share, and 420,238 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) of the Company. 976,190 of the common shares (and no Warrants) will be issued to non-arm’s length creditors.

Each Warrant is exercisable into a common share at the price of $0.28 per common share, for a period of three years from the date of issue.

All common shares and Warrants issued to settle the Debt will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Completion of the Transaction will allow the Company to improve its current working capital deficiency position.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.



CBJ Newsmakers