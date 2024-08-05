Rio2 Limited Announces Grant Of Equity Incentive Rewards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces that it has granted a total of 1,730,000 restricted share units to executive officers and directors of the Company. The restricted share units have been granted pursuant to the Company’s Share Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions.

Rio2 also announces that it has granted a total of 400,000 stock options (the “Options”), pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, to certain executive officers. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$1.84 per share (based on a 10% premium over the closing price of C$1.67 on August 15, 2025) and will expire five years from the grant date.

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that has proven technical skills as well as successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, are companies with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those that are mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment of the territories that we operate in.

Forward-Looking Statements

