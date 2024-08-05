Rob Suttie Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of BE Resources Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rob Suttie announces that he has filed an early warning report (the “Report“) announcing the acquisition (the “Acquisition“) of an aggregate of 7,609,176 common shares (the “Common Shares“) in the capital of BE Resources Inc. (the “Company“) from an arm’s length third party pursuant to a share purchase agreement.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Suttie did not beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly any securities of the Company. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Suttie beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 7,609,176 Common Shares, representing approximately 66.99% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Suttie has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+, or by contacting Rob Suttie at [email protected].



