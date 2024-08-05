Rockcliffe Labs Launches Canada’s First Venture-Building Platform for Biotechnology and Life Sciences with Mission to Create 100 Companies

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rockcliffe Labs Inc. (“Rockcliffe Labs”), a Canadian biotechnology venture creation platform, announces the launch of its first dedicated program designed to transform breakthrough scientific discoveries into scalable companies. This launch establishes Rockcliffe Labs as the first institution of its kind in Canada, with a mandate to create 100 biotechnology and life sciences ventures over the next decade.

Building 100 Companies by Design

Rockcliffe Labs was founded with the mission of industrializing company creation. The objective is not to develop isolated success stories, but rather to apply a structured system capable of producing 100 globally relevant ventures. Each company begins with a clearly defined global problem, matched with intellectual property, entrepreneurial leadership, and capital alignment from inception.

By setting a target of 100 companies, Rockcliffe Labs creates discipline, scalability, and diversification. The platform is designed to repeatedly transform Canadian research outputs into globally competitive businesses that can attract partnerships, secure capital, and compete internationally.

Canadian University Partnership

As part of its launch, Rockcliffe Labs has finalized a partnership with a leading Canadian university that will hold a 7.5% continuing interest in ventures formed through a jointly developed licensing program. This agreement provides Rockcliffe Labs with preferential access to intellectual property pipelines, including novel biomarkers, therapeutic targets, and biomanufacturing innovations.

The 7.5% interest structure ensures the university participates in long-term value creation while providing Rockcliffe Labs with streamlined licensing terms and rapid access to commercialization opportunities. This alignment strengthens the foundation for the 100-company plan, anchoring it in Canadian research while ensuring ventures are positioned for global expansion.

Addressing Canada’s Commercialization Gap

Canada ranks among the world’s leaders in research output in biotechnology and life sciences, yet has historically lagged in converting discoveries into global companies. Rockcliffe Labs was created to close this gap by embedding operational expertise, capital markets readiness, and commercial partnerships directly into the scientific innovation process.

The platform ensures that Canadian breakthroughs are not only published but transformed into enterprises that compete internationally, drive economic growth, and attract global capital.

Four Venture Factories

The 100-company roadmap is structured around four integrated venture-building factories:

Biomanufacturing Ventures – Creating companies that scale microbial and algae-based systems to produce pharmaceuticals, APIs, nutraceuticals, and industrial compounds. Therapeutics Ventures – Building firms around biomarker discoveries, new therapeutic platforms, and biologics with pharmaceutical licensing potential. Diagnostics Ventures – Establishing ventures focused on biomarkers, companion diagnostics, and AI-driven platforms for precision medicine. Sustainability Ventures – Developing companies in algae-based nutrition, agricultural biotechnology, sustainable materials, and carbon capture.

Each factory is designed to consistently generate ventures, producing approximately 20–30 companies over the decade.

The Rockcliffe Venture Model

Rockcliffe Labs applies a closed-loop venture-creation process:

Problem Definition: Identify billion-dollar global challenges in health and sustainability.

Identify billion-dollar global challenges in health and sustainability. IP Sourcing: Acquire or license research outputs, with Canadian universities as primary partners.

Acquire or license research outputs, with Canadian universities as primary partners. Venture Assembly: Pair IP with entrepreneurs-in-residence, scientific founders, and Rockcliffe’s in-house team.

Pair IP with entrepreneurs-in-residence, scientific founders, and Rockcliffe’s in-house team. Capital Integration: Combine government programs such as SR&ED, IRAP, and NSERC with institutional investors and capital market structures.

Combine government programs such as SR&ED, IRAP, and NSERC with institutional investors and capital market structures. Global Scaling: Position companies for multinational partnerships, IPOs, or licensing transactions.

This model allows Rockcliffe Labs to systematically create companies with built-in scientific and commercial foundations.

Algae-C Acquisition

The launch of Rockcliffe Labs follows its acquisition of Algae-C Inc., a biotechnology company with 14 patents and over 600 identified bioactive compounds developed from algae. Algae-C serves as the cornerstone of Rockcliffe’s biomanufacturing vertical, establishing proof of concept for Rockcliffe’s model.

The acquisition highlights the type of venture Rockcliffe intends to replicate across its 100-company roadmap: IP-rich, scalable, globally relevant, and positioned for partnerships across pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and sustainability.

Growth Path to 100 Ventures

The company has set a staged roadmap toward achieving 100 companies:

Years 1–2: Build 5–10 ventures, anchored by Algae-C and early university partnerships.

Build 5–10 ventures, anchored by Algae-C and early university partnerships. Years 3–5: Expand to 30+ ventures across all four factories, demonstrating repeatability of the model.

Expand to 30+ ventures across all four factories, demonstrating repeatability of the model. Years 6–10: Scale to 100 ventures, creating a diversified portfolio with IPOs, global partnerships, and acquisitions.

This deliberate system ensures resilience and scalability while creating a portfolio effect across ventures.

Partnerships and Capital Strategy

Rockcliffe Labs will operate through close partnerships with universities, research institutions, and government programs. The newly signed Canadian university agreement, providing 7.5% equity participation in ventures, formalizes this strategy.

The capital framework is designed to maximize efficiency through layered funding:

Non-dilutive Canadian grants and tax credits at the seed stage.

Institutional and strategic investment for scaling.

Public capital market pathways via RTOs and IPOs.

This approach ensures ventures remain capital-efficient while enabling significant upside participation for founders, universities, and investors.

Program Participation

Applications for the inaugural Rockcliffe Labs venture-building program will open in early 2026. Selected participants will include entrepreneurs-in-residence and scientific founders who will be embedded into Rockcliffe’s venture creation model.

Participants will access Rockcliffe’s integrated operating platform, licensing partnerships, and investor network, positioning each venture for global scale and public-market readiness.

Long-Term Outcomes

The establishment of Rockcliffe Labs and its 100-company plan is intended to deliver:

The creation of a repeatable system for commercializing Canadian and international science.

100 new biotechnology and life sciences ventures over 10 years.

International partnerships with leading pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and biomanufacturing firms.

A diversified portfolio positioned for IPOs, mergers, acquisitions, and licensing deals.

Significant contributions to Canada’s economic development, innovation ecosystem, and job creation.

Rockcliffe Labs is a Canadian biotechnology venture creation platform dedicated to transforming breakthrough science into global companies. Through its structured 100-company venture-building process, Rockcliffe Labs partners with researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to create scalable ventures that address global challenges in health, agriculture, and sustainability.

