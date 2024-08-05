Rocket Doctor AI Reports First Revenues in Q2, 2025 Following Acquisition

First announced revenue quarter: Q2 2025 revenue of $0.5M , driven by the Rocket Doctor acquisition.



Q2 2025 revenue of , driven by the Rocket Doctor acquisition. Earnings per share for Q2, 2025: ($0.04) per share.

Platform scale added: Closed Rocket Doctor Inc. acquisition-platform supports 300+ clinicians and 600,000+ patient visits to date.

Closed Rocket Doctor Inc. acquisition-platform supports and to date. Channel expansion: Launched virtual-care partnership with Central California Alliance for Health (Medi-Cal) , a plan serving ~ 450,000 members .

Launched virtual-care partnership with , a plan serving ~ . Product validation in education: Successful live deployment of the Medical Education Suite (MES) to 240 University of Minnesota medical students, demonstrating new AI-driven revenue opportunities.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (formerly Treatment.com AI Inc.). (the “Company”) (CSE: AIDR; OTC: TREIF; FFA: 939) is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All financial information is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Dr. Essam Hamza, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., added: ”We are very excited to announce our first significant revenue producing quarter for the company. This was an important quarter for us that saw the completion of the Rocket Doctor Inc. acquisition, advancement of our GLM technology, and the announcement of new contracts contributing to our US expansion. Subsequently we have been able to close an oversubscribed financing and complete the rebranding of our company. This financing positions us to focus on accelerating the pace of our U.S. expansion. We look forward to continuing our growth and updating the market with new developments.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Q2 2025 revenue was $0.5 million, compared to $nil in Q1 2025 and $nil in Q2 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to acquisition growth with the acquisition of Rocket Doctor Inc. completed in the quarter. Excluding the impact of Q2 2025 business acquisitions, the Company achieved a 0% organic growth rate from its existing businesses over Q1 2025.

Q2 2025 gross margin was 89%, compared to 0% in Q1 2025 and 0% in Q2 2024. The increase is due to revenue generated by Rocket Doctor Inc’s digital health platform and marketplace.

Net comprehensive loss attributable to equity holders of the Company in Q2 2025 was $2.7 million or $0.04 per share, compared to $2.1 million or $0.04 per share in Q1 2025 and $2.7 million or $0.07 per share in Q2 2024.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) was a loss of $1.7 million in Q2 2025, compared to a loss of $1.2 million in Q1 2025 and a loss of $2.3 million in Q2 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA calculation adjusts for share-based compensation, costs related to acquisitions and financings, and change in fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate the Company’s cash operating performance, and a complete definition and calculation are provided further below.

Cash and cash equivalents were $0.1 million as at June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2025 and $1.2 million at December 31, 2024. In Q2 2025, the Company completed 1 acquisition during the period and entered into short-term promissory notes totaling $0.2 million.

Second Quarter Corporate Highlights:

On April 10, 2025, the Company announced that it closed the acquisition of Rocket Doctor Inc. adding a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace, to further support healthcare professionals efficiency and ensure the highest quality of care for all communities. The platform currently supports over 300 clinicians, with more than 600,000 patient visits.



On May 6, 2025, Rocket Doctor Inc. named Clinical Innovator of the Year at the Innovators Challenge during NEXUS 2025 in New Orleans.

On May 20, 2025, the Company announced Rocket Doctor Inc., partnered with Melanoma Canada to help bridge the care gap for individuals identified as at-risk for melanoma and other skin cancers during mobile screening events across the country.

On June 11, 2025, the Company announced that the University of Minnesota Medical School successfully completed a live deployment to 240 students, of Treatment.com AI’s new Medical Education Suite (MES), an AI-powered clinical skills assessment platform designed to support medical schools in delivering scalable, rigorous, and cost-effective clinical skills training.

On June 24, 2025, the Company announced Rocket Doctor Inc., officially launched its virtual care partnership with Central California Alliance for Health (“the Alliance”), a Medi-Cal managed care health plan serving approximately 450,000 members across Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.

Company Overview and Outlook

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Treatment.com Inc. (“Treatment USA”), Rocket Doctor Inc. (“Rocket Doctor”), and Rocket Doctor, Inc. (“Rocket Doctor USA”), continues to operate at the intersection of artificial intelligence and digital health. Its proprietary Global Library of Medicine (“GLM”) underpins solutions that provide clinical decision support for healthcare professionals, educational tools for medical schools, and digital platforms that expand patient access to care.

Following the leadership transition in late 2023, the Company shifted its focus from a business-to-consumer (“B2C”) model to a business-to-business (“B2B”) model. This strategic adjustment aligns operations with the demand for AI-driven solutions across healthcare systems, academic institutions, and enterprise partners. The GLM, developed and validated with contributions from hundreds of clinicians worldwide, remains the foundation of this transition.

Market Opportunity

The global AI healthcare market was valued at approximately USD $ 11 billion in 2021 and is projected to exceed $180 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand for efficiency and accuracy in clinical workflows. Meanwhile, the conversational AI segment, encompassing chatbots and virtual assistants, is worth around USD $13.5 billion in 2024, with forecasts estimating it could grow to between $49 billion and $123 billion by 2030, marking a ~24% CAGR.

While the market is still in the early stages of adoption, demand for solutions that improve efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and enhance diagnostic accuracy is growing steadily.

Rocket Doctor AI’s Global Library of Medicine (GLM), combined with AI-driven tools, is uniquely positioned to capitalize. By embedding conversational AI into its platform, which is in development at present, the Company can deliver scalable, clinician-validated solutions that enhance provider workflows, extend patient access, and deliver measurable efficiencies. While sector-specific adoption timelines vary, the long-term growth trajectory remains compelling across both institutional and consumer-facing healthcare environments.

The April 2025 acquisition of Rocket Doctor significantly expanded the Company’s operating footprint and product pipeline. Rocket Doctor’s suite of technology solutions, including Starship EMR, RD Connect, and RD Health Voyager is designed to empower physicians to launch and manage virtual and hybrid practices, streamline workflows, and reduce the cost of care delivery. The integration of Rocket Doctor into the Company’s platform positions it to accelerate growth across both Canadian and U.S. healthcare markets, while opening a new channel to broaden the commercial reach of the GLM.

This growth is underscored by recent announcements of new Contracts in both New York and California.

Product Development and Execution

Global Library of Medicine (GLM):

From Q4 2023 through Q2 2025, the Company completed a comprehensive re-architecture of its core databases and launched an API layer enabling third-party integrations. Initial testing of the APIs is underway with internal businesses and pilot partners, with further refinements scheduled through the second half of 2025. Development efforts also include enhancements to the Knowledge Based Editor (“KBE”), which strengthens the clinical rigor of the GLM. Investments in GLM development totaled approximately $180,000 during the first half of 2025, with annualized maintenance costs expected to be ~$250,000. The Company views GLM as the cornerstone asset that underpins its current and future product portfolio.

Medical Education Suite (MES):

Building on its April 2024 announcement, the Company advanced development of the MES throughout the first half of 2025, incurring ~$95,000 in related expenses. Early adoption has been encouraging: a leading medical school deployed the MES in Objective Structured Clinical Examination (“OSCE”) testing for 240 students, marking the first use of AI simulation in such exams. A research paper co-authored with the University of Minnesota is expected in Q3 2025, further validating the commercial and academic potential of MES.

AI Pharmacy Assistant:

While initial development has been deprioritized in favor of higher-impact opportunities, the AI Pharmacy Assistant remains a strategic initiative. Integration with Rocket Doctor’s network of more than 20 pharmacies and prospective sector partnerships are expected to shape its next phase. Partnering discussions with a leading pharmacy organization are currently active, with progress anticipated in Q3 2025.

Rocket Doctor Inc solutions include:

Starship EMR continues to evolve in 2025, enhancing both provider and patient portals for more seamless virtual care benefiting both patients and providers. Comprising:

Provider Portal – a comprehensive digital health platform / electronic medical record and video visit solution designed to help healthcare providers streamline workflows and deliver better patient care. It supports key tasks such as creating and faxing prescriptions, generating lab and imaging requisitions, conducting patient consultations via video, audio or chat, various paperwork required in the practice of medicine as well as a complete medical records documentation system. Patient Portal – allows patients to easily manage their healthcare. By logging in, they can view their appointment history, request new appointments, and access medical records such as lab and imaging requisitions and discharge summaries. Patients can also update their personal profile at any time for added convenience

RD Connect, a proprietary triage solution, is in pilot testing with a Canadian Province and targeted for broader rollout in late 2025 and early 2026. It is a virtual agent designed to automatically triage over 20 unique chief complaints, determining their suitability for virtual care. Leveraging proprietary triage algorithms and large language models (LLM), the agent engages patients with a series of questions in a human-like tone to accurately assess their symptoms. This process streamlines the care experience and significantly reduces costs, making RD Connect a highly scalable and cost-effective solution.

RD Health Voyager, currently in development, leverages LLMs to synthesize patient histories, with advancement planned into 2026. It is a tool that uses LLMs to create summaries of a patient’s medical history, making it easier for doctors to review key information. It compiles data from interactions with providers including consultation notes, lab and imaging reports in the chart, and intake forms completed by the patient.

Financial Outlook

Management believes the Company enters the second half of 2025 with a stronger foundation, driven by its shift to an enterprise-focused model, the integration of Rocket Doctor Inc., and the continued expansion of the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). The GLM remains central to the Company’s strategy, underpinning opportunities in medical education, pharmacy, and digital health.

Importantly, Rocket Doctor Inc has begun to generate momentum in the U.S. market, with new contracts announced in (i) California – a virtual care partnership with Central California Alliance for Health, a Medi-Cal managed care health plan serving approximately 450,000 members and (ii) New York – in-network Provider with New York’s 6.9 million Medicaid beneficiaries having direct access to Rocket Doctor Inc’s high-quality virtual healthcare services. This represents early validation of its scalable virtual care model and its potential to reach large patient populations, including underserved Medicaid communities. These deployments are expected to contribute incremental revenue growth in the second half of 2025 and beyond.

Over the past 18 months, the Company has made substantial investments in rebuilding and enhancing its platform architecture, APIs, and core functionality to create a more scalable and interoperable foundation. The Company believes this investment has positioned the Company to accelerate commercialization across both clinical and educational markets. A key milestone during the quarter was the successful deployment of the Medical Education Suite (MES) with over 240 students at the University of Minnesota, showcasing how AI-driven simulation tools can enhance the development of medical students’ clinical skills while reducing faculty workload and improving assessment consistency. Management expects to build on these advancements to drive adoption of the platform in both enterprises and additional medical schools.

While execution risks remain, the Company is confident that their strategy and product offering position them well to navigate these challenges in the months ahead. The Company expects that continued investment in its AI-driven platforms, disciplined pursuit of strategic partnerships, and growing adoption of digital health tools will provide a durable foundation for long-term, sustainable growth.

Selected Financial Information

All results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Summary Statement of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss):

1) Gross profit is a non-GAAP measure as described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this News Release.

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION

2) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures as described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this News Release.

Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes, and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, copies of which can be found at www.sedar.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses various non-GAAP financial measures and ratios which are not recognized under IFRS, as supplemental indicators of the Company’s operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of the Company’s historical and current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Management believes that these measures provide useful information in that they exclude amounts that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results and ongoing operations and provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years. Details of such non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and how they are derived are provided below as well as in conjunction with the discussion of the financial information reported.

Since non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently, and our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar titled measures of other companies. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them and are also urged to read all IFRS accounting disclosures presented in the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2024.

EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers. EBITDA referenced herein relates to earnings before interest, taxes, impairment, and depreciation and amortization. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to assess its capacity to generate profit from operations before taking into account management’s financing decisions and costs of consuming intangible and tangible capital assets, which vary according to their vintage, technological currency, and management’s estimate of their useful life.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA referenced herein relates to earnings before interest; taxes; depreciation; amortization; share-based compensation; financing-related costs; acquisition-related and integration costs, net; litigation costs; and change in fair value of contingent consideration. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to assess its capacity to generate profit from operations before taking into account management’s financing decisions and costs of consuming intangible and tangible capital assets, which vary according to their vintage, technological currency, and management’s estimate of their useful life, adjusted for factors that are unusual in nature or factors that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company.

Gross Profit

Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers. Gross Profit referenced herein relates to revenues less cost sales. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to manage and evaluate the operating performance of the business.

Gross Margin

Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial ratio that has Gross Profit, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as a component. Gross Margin referenced herein is defined as gross profit as a percent of total revenue. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to manage and evaluate the operating performance of the business.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A corner-stone of our proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide. Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices – improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare – making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services: www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: [email protected]

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

[email protected]

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.’s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.



