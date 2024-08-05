Rocket Doctor Now In-Network with Maryland Medicaid & Medicare, Expanding Access for Vulnerable Populations

In Maryland, more than 1.52 million people are on Medicaid, and more than 1.1 million people are on Medicare, all now eligible to access in-network care via Rocket Doctor’s platform.

Services include urgent care, chronic disease management, preventive health, and mental health care, all delivered virtually.

This development is especially impactful for rural and underserved communities, where provider shortages and long travel times are major barriers to care.

The move aligns with Maryland’s AHEAD Model and state goals to expand access, advance equity, and reduce healthcare costs.

This milestone further supports Rocket Doctor’s mission to close care gaps for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries across the U.S.

With Maryland Medicaid covering more than 1,522,680 people (about 25% of the state’s population), including nearly half of all children , and Medicare covering more than 1,145,093 Marylanders (approximately 17%) , this move opens doors to a large and essential segment of the state’s population.

Being in-network with these plans reduces or eliminates many out-of-pocket costs for patients, simplifies billing and claims, and ensures patients can access healthcare services. Maryland Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries will now be able to access Rocket Doctor’s full suite of virtual care services, including urgent care, chronic disease management, preventive health, and mental health care, all from the comfort of home through their choice of video or audio visits, depending on their internet bandwidth and comfort with technology.

“In-network status with Maryland Medicaid and Medicare is a significant step in our mission to make care accessible to all, regardless of insurance type,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “For many Marylanders, especially in rural or underserved areas, accessing a clinic or doctor in person means long drive times, waits, and logistical challenges. Having worked as a clinician in South Baltimore, I have seen first-hand the challenges patients face in accessing much needed clinical care, especially members on Medicaid and Medicare. We can now help to bridge those gaps, giving patients timely care when they need it most.”

This expansion reflects Rocket Doctor’s ongoing investment in public insurance coverage so as to support health equity. It complements the company’s existing pharmacy-based programs, virtual care stations, and partnerships that have already scaled access in parts of the U.S. and Canada.

Maryland’s recent healthcare policies, including its participation in the AHEAD Model, emphasize population health, equity, and lowering costs across all payers, including Medicaid and Medicare . Rocket Doctor’s in-network arrangement aligns with these state priorities, offering a scalable, technology-driven solution to serve Maryland’s vulnerable populations more effectively.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices – improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare – making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

