Rocket Doctor Provides Information on Annual General Meeting Proxy Circular

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) announces that, due to the Canada Postal Strike, there is a delay in the mailing of the Company’s proxy circular and related documents pertaining to the Company’s Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) of the shareholders to be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at the hour of 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) at the offices of McMillan LLP, Suite 1500 – 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Company advises that the documents may be found under the Company’s profile on Sedar+. Additionally, shareholders may contact the Company directly at [email protected] to request the meeting material and to register votes via proxy. Shareholders are asked to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting, of which voting cut off is at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, October 20, 2025.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices – improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare – making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:

www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: [email protected]

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

[email protected]

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

