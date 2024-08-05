Rocket Doctor Strengthens U.S. Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Expand Access to Care Coast to Coast

Rocket Doctor adds four key leaders to its growing U.S. operations, strengthening its medical and commercial capabilities across multiple states.

The company welcomes Dr. Evan Ou as U.S. Medical Director, Dr. Sudha Kumar as U.S. MD Lead for Psychiatry, and Dr. Mike Solemar as California MD Lead.

Digital Marketing leader and AI innovator Jimmy Vannavong joins as Director of Growth, bringing experience in scaling ventures across the U.S. and Canada.

These new roles underscore Rocket Doctor’s ongoing expansion across the United States, and build on recent payer credentialing and partnership announcements.

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Rocket Doctor Inc (“Rocket Doctor”) has appointed four senior professionals to its leadership team as part of a strategic initiative to accelerate growth, enhance clinical operations, and expand its digital health platform and marketplace, particularly across key U.S. States. The new leaders will oversee key clinical and provider related functions as well as growth and marketing / digital advertising, helping to strengthen payer and community partnerships and advance Rocket Doctor’s coast to coast expansion in the United States.

Overseeing U.S. medical operations as Medical Director, Dr. Evan Ou brings extensive experience in emergency medicine, virtual care, and health system leadership. He holds a BSc and MD from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business. Dr. Ou currently serves as an Emergency Physician at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in New York. He continues to act as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, following his residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Sudha Kumar joins Rocket Doctor as U.S. MD Lead for Psychiatry, bringing deep expertise in behavioral health and integrated care. She currently serves as Senior Behavioral Medical Director for Optum in Michigan and previously led behavioral health programs as Medical Director for Anthem in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Kumar earned her BA, MD, and MPH from Boston University and completed her psychiatry residency at UT Health San Antonio.

In California, Dr. Mike Solemar has been appointed California MD Lead, where he will expand Rocket Doctor’s physician network and support partnerships with Medicaid managed care organizations such as Central California Alliance for Health. A Family Physician trained at Washington University in St. Louis and UCSF, Dr. Solemar has practiced extensively across California in FQHCs, Planned Parenthood, and UCSF-affiliated clinics.

Rounding out the new appointments, Jimmy Vannavong joins as Director of Growth, bringing a proven track record in scaling technology ventures across North America through an expertise in AI-enabled digital marketing and advertising. Most notably, Jimmy served as Country General Manager for StockX in Canada, where he helped launch their Toronto authentication centre and scaled the marketplace’s operations. In addition to that, he has driven growth and go-to-market strategies at fast-moving digital consumer brands and retail-tech platforms, like StubHub and Soul Machines, leveraging his expertise across marketing, operations and partnerships. He will lead Rocket Doctor’s growth strategy, focusing on patient recruitment and retention through data-driven digital marketing and advertising solutions.

This strategic expansion of our U.S. leadership team builds directly upon Rocket Doctor’s recent momentum, including new payer credentialing in New York and California . By bringing on these four new experienced leaders, we are reinforcing our operational and clinical foundation to better serve our existing patients and physicians, while simultaneously accelerating new growth opportunities that will make high-quality care more affordable and accessible for millions of Americans.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible leaders across clinical and growth to the Rocket Doctor team,” said Dr. Bill Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “Each brings deep expertise and a shared commitment to transforming healthcare access through technology, innovation and clinical acumen. As we grow across the United States, their leadership will be essential in ensuring quality, innovation, and continuity of care for our patients and partners, alongside rapid scale and growth as we expand coast to coast.”

These appointments mark an important step in Rocket Doctor’s strategy to expand its U.S. footprint and extend care to patients in rural and underserved communities, advancing its vision for a more equitable and accessible healthcare system.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices – improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare – making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

