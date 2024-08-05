Rodents on the run: Orkin Canada releases 2025 list of Rattiest Cities

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orkin Canada has released its annual list of the top 25 “rattiest” cities in Canada, with Toronto once again claiming the top spot.

This year’s list saw Toronto and Victoria battle it out for first place in the rat race, and welcomed Moncton and Ottawa back into the top 10.

City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rat and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2025.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Canada in 2025 are:

Toronto Victoria Vancouver Burnaby Richmond Mississauga Kelowna Ottawa Scarborough Moncton

As more regions across Canada see a growing rodent population, Orkin Canada is reminding Canadians of the steps that can be taken to mitigate rodents from entering their homes and frequenting their property:

Trim trees and shrubs: Keep vegetation at least one metre from building exteriors to remove hiding spots and prevent rodents from climbing onto your property.

Keep vegetation at least one metre from building exteriors to remove hiding spots and prevent rodents from climbing onto your property. Eliminate water sources: Fix leaking gutters, clear standing water from trash bins, and address other moisture issues to make your property less attractive to pests.

Fix leaking gutters, clear standing water from trash bins, and address other moisture issues to make your property less attractive to pests. Inspect for signs: Regularly check for droppings, burrows, gnaw marks, or rub marks along walls. Early detection is crucial.

Regularly check for droppings, burrows, gnaw marks, or rub marks along walls. Early detection is crucial. Seal entry points: Close cracks larger than 1/4 inch and install weather stripping on doors to block access.

Close cracks larger than 1/4 inch and install weather stripping on doors to block access. Maintain cleanliness: Clean up crumbs and spills immediately, store food – including pet food – in sealed containers, and avoid leaving dishes out overnight.

About Orkin Canada

