Rogers Hosts World Series Watch Parties for Games Three & Four @ Rogers Centre

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Rogers and the Blue Jays are calling on fans to cheer on the team at Rogers Centre while they’re in Los Angeles for Game Three (Monday, Oct. 27) and Game Four (Tuesday, Oct. 28).

Fans are invited to experience the thrill of the World Series at Rogers Centre, where the Sportsnet broadcast will play on the ballpark’s videoboard. Fans can expect the energy of a live game, complete with fanfare, free popcorn, ballpark concessions, and access to Jays Shop – all while cheering on the team together in the home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. ET for $15 all-in at bluejays.com/watchparties, with net proceeds going to Jays Care Foundation. Gates open at 7 p.m. ahead of first pitch at 8 p.m. ET.

Rogers, proud owner of the Blue Jays, is inviting 1,000 of its customers to enjoy free admission to Rogers Watch Parties through Rogers Beyond the Seat, a national program that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to customers. This includes reserved preferred seating and a voucher for food & beverage. Rogers customers can enter to win at rogers.com/watchparty.

Rogers is also giving away 500 tickets free to fans for every home game throughout the World Series. On Friday, Rogers will surprise lucky fans watching Game One at various locations across the Greater Toronto Area with 500 tickets to Game Two of the World Series. An additional 10 pairs to Game Two will be given away on Rogers Instagram. Check Rogers Instagram account for more details.

