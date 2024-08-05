Rogers technicians’ strike for equal pay enters fifth month in Abbotsford, negotiations to resume Oct. 27



ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Now into the fifth month of their strike for equal pay, Rogers technicians in Abbotsford are hoping fairness and decency will prevail when negotiations with the company resume on Monday, Oct. 27.

“It’s unconscionable that a small group of workers has been forced to sacrifice and fight this massively wealthy corporation for so long, for the basic principle of equal pay for equal work,” said Michael Phillips, President of United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1944, which represents the technicians.

“There’s no justification, financially or otherwise, for treating these workers as second-class employees. It’s time for Rogers to do the right thing and agree to a fair and reasonable contract on Monday,” Phillips added.

On the picket line since June 19, the 25 technicians passed the fourth month of their strike last Sunday. The major issue in the labour dispute has been the refusal by Rogers to pay the Abbotsford workers the same compensation that it pays to its technicians elsewhere in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, including Vancouver, Surrey, Langley and Mission.

“Rather than negotiate a fair settlement, Rogers has prolonged the dispute by spending significant amounts of money to bring managers from across the country to Abbotsford to perform the work of its striking employees,” Phillips said.

“They’re continuing to exploit a loophole in the new federal anti-scab legislation which was intended to prevent the use of replacement workers. It’s a shameful practice that violates the spirit of the law,” he said.

The federal NDP has pledged to introduce an amendment to close the loophole in the law. Meanwhile, the union has a new fixture on its picket lines – a giant inflatable rat which is a symbol of scab workers, drawing further attention to Rogers’ use of replacement workers.

The union and company last met at the bargaining table on Oct. 1, with Rogers once again opposing the concept of equal pay for equal work.

“As we have done from the outset, we will come to the table on Monday ready to negotiate a fair and reasonable agreement,” Phillips said. “Our members are simply seeking basic respect and dignity.”

About the United Steelworkers

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Contact: Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President, 604-818-7466, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/014e06c4-14be-4e6b-aca0-6a3c9cfaae55



CBJ Newsmakers