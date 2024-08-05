Rogers to Offer the New iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers will offer the latest iPhone generation, the latest Apple Watch lineup, and AirPods Pro 3. All four iPhone models — iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — feature the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, 48MP Fusion camera systems, the latest-generation chips for incredible performance, and fantastic all-day battery life. The beautiful new designs are even more durable and offer 3x better scratch resistance thanks to Ceramic Shield 2. Apple Watch Series 11 offers sleep score, along with up to 24 hours of battery life and a display that’s 2x more scratch-resistant. AirPods Pro 3 feature a new design and incredible sound quality, the world’s best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation of any wireless headphones,1 hands-free Live Translation, exceptional in-ear fit and stability, heart rate sensing during workouts, and extended battery life.

Customers will be able to pre-order the latest iPhone models on September 12, with availability beginning September 19. The new Apple Watch lineup and AirPods Pro 3 are available for customers on September 19. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit rogers.com.

“Rogers is thrilled to bring the latest iPhone models to our customers on Canada’s most reliable 5G+ network, so they can experience the beautiful new designs best ever performance, advanced camera systems and battery life,” said Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Wireless. “With plans that suit everyone’s needs, switching the whole household to Rogers has never been easier — and means more savings and more connections for the entire family.”

Get your whole family on Canada’s most reliable 5G+ network with the latest iPhone generation. Rogers covers over 2,500 communities across the country and has been ranked the most reliable 5G+ wireless network in Canada by umlaut. With Rogers additional line discounts, households can mix and match the right options for everyone while unlocking exclusive perks they won’t find anywhere else — like 2x cashback on Rogers purchases with a Rogers Red credit card and 50% off Roam Like Home on our 5G Ultimate Plan.

With 5G+ mobile plans that bring great value, unmatched perks, and great services for the whole family, Rogers is the #1 choice for Canadians.

The latest iPhone models

iPhone 17 is packed with features users will enjoy every day, including the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, a bigger and brighter display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, and the new Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance. iPhone 17 is available in five beautiful colours: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

The all-new iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made and more durable than any previous iPhone, delivering pro performance, amazing new 48MP Fusion camera system, and fantastic all-day battery life. The breakthrough design is only possible with Apple silicon. With the most Apple-designed chips in an iPhone — the powerhouse A19 Pro, N1, and C1X — iPhone Air is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made. iPhone Air is available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the most powerful Pro models ever. With a striking new design powered by the A19 Pro chip, they feature the best-ever performance, battery life, and camera systems in an iPhone. That includes three 48MP Fusion camera system and pro-level video features — these are the first smartphones to support ProRes RAW and genlock, a technique used to precisely synchronize video across multiple cameras and inputs. Both models are available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver.

iPhone Air features an eSIM-only design that helps make it unbelievably thin and light while still delivering all-day battery life.² iPhone 17 Pro models are now eSIM-only as well, enabling a larger battery and up to 39 hours of video playback—two hours longer than before.² With eSIM, users can quickly activate service, store multiple plans on one device, and enjoy greater flexibility, convenience, security, and seamless connectivity— especially when traveling. Rogers supports eSIM Quick Transfer, making it easy to move your number to a new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation, Rogers can digitally assign your eSIM directly to your iPhone. iOS 26 elevates the iPhone experience with a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities,3 and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day.

The new Apple Watch lineup

Apple Watch Series 11 is the ultimate health and fitness companion, empowering users with new insights into sleep quality with sleep score, adding to the robust suite of health features included in the device. It brings up to 24 hours of battery life and Ion-X glass that’s 2x more scratch-resistant all in its thinnest and most comfortable design.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, the most advanced Apple Watch, seamlessly shifts between a powerful sports watch, an elegant smartwatch, and a comprehensive health companion. Designed to keep users more connected and safer wherever they are with built-in satellite communications, it allows users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location all while they’re off the grid. It features the most accurate GPS in a sports watch and up to 42 hours of battery life — with up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Apple Watch Series 11 is available in aluminum — including a new space gray, as well as jet black, rose gold, and silver — and also in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate. Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in natural or black titanium.

AirPods Pro 3

AirPods Pro 3 deliver unbelievable sound quality and the world’s best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of any wireless headphones — removing up to 2x more noise than the previous generation AirPods Pro, and 4x more than the original AirPods Pro. The updated design helps AirPods Pro 3 fit even better and provides greater in-ear stability during activities like running, HIIT, yoga, and more. For the first time, users can utilize AirPods Pro 3 to measure heart rate4 and track over 50 workout types with the new experience in the Fitness app on iPhone. Live Translation also comes to AirPods, making face-to-face conversations easier by helping users connect even if they don’t speak the same language.5

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit rogers.com.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Testing conducted by Apple in July 2025 using AirPods Pro 3 paired with iPhone 16 with prerelease AirPods firmware and iOS 26. Noise reduction was tested in accordance with IEC 60268-24. Comparison made against the best selling wireless in-ear headphones commercially available at the time of testing. Performance depends on device settings, environment, and many other factors.

2 Use of an eSIM requires a carrier that supports eSIM and a wireless service plan. See carrier for details. To learn more, visit apple.com/esim.

3 Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean. More languages will be coming by the end of this year: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115.

4 Heart rate sensing with AirPods Pro 3 and Powerbeats Pro 2 during workouts is available in the Fitness app on iPhone with iOS 26, iPad with iPadOS 26, and Apple TV with tvOS 26 when also paired with iPhone or Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ requires a subscription.

5 Live Translation with AirPods works on AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation and AirPods Pro 2 and later with the latest firmware when paired with apple.com/esim an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone running iOS 26 and later. Supports English (UK, U.S.), French (France), German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain). Later this year, Live Translation on AirPods and in Phone and FaceTime will add language support for Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified). Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For more information, see Feature Availability (https://www.apple.com/ios/feature-availability/).



