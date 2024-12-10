Rogers Xfinity introduces Storm-Ready WiFi

Launches Canada’s first home internet back-up solution

Delivers stronger every-day WiFi coverage in hard-to-reach corners of the home

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers today announced the launch of Rogers Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi, an innovative new product designed to keep customers connected when there is an outage.

Rogers Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi brings Rogers advanced network technology together with a device that automatically switches to a cellular backup connection when there’s a network or power outage. The device and battery backup seamlessly keep customers’ homes online so they can work and stream without interruption.

The launch of Storm-Ready WiFi follows the company’s recent introduction of Rogers Xfinity, a suite of in-home services that leverage Comcast’s world-class product and technology platform.

“Storm-Ready WiFi is another Canadian-first by Rogers and an example of the innovative, world-class services Rogers Xfinity delivers to Canadians,” said Tony Staffieri, CEO, Rogers Communications. “We know how essential reliable connectivity is and this product builds on our best internet experience to deliver a product that supports Canadians during the unexpected.”

Rogers Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi delivers:

Extended Battery Backup

Keep streaming for up to four hours during a power outage with a rechargeable battery backup

Automatically switches to Rogers cellular network when the power or primary internet service is interrupted with real-time connection and battery status notifications on the Rogers Xfinity app

Ready in minutes and seamlessly integrates with Rogers Xfinity Internet

Device provides enhanced coverage, doubling as a WiFi extender for everyday use, making it our best WiFi Boost Pod ever.

Rogers Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi is now available for customers in British Columbia, part of Rogers commitment to deliver innovative products to Western Canada and will be rolling out across the country in February. Customers can pre-order their Storm-Ready WiFi device today or visit Rogers.com for more information.

About Rogers Communications Inc:

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly

traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

