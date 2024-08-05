Royal Canadian Mint Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering of Gold Exchange-Traded Receipts

INFORMATION STATEMENT WILL BE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: MNT/MNT.U) The Royal Canadian Mint (the “Mint”) announced today that it has priced its previously-announced underwritten follow-on offering of exchange-traded receipts (“ETRs”) under the Mint’s Canadian Gold Reserves program at a price of C$53.18 per ETR (the “Offering”). The underwriters for the Offering have agreed to purchase 833,200 ETRs for gross proceeds of C$44,309,576. The Mint’s outstanding ETRs are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian and U.S. dollars under the symbols “MNT” and “MNT.U”, respectively.

Each ETR provides its holder with direct legal and beneficial ownership in physical gold bullion held in the custody of the Mint at its facilities in Ottawa, Ontario. The ETRs to be issued under the Offering will be identical to and fully fungible with the ETRs currently outstanding. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to purchase gold bullion on behalf of the purchasers of the ETRs.

Subject to certain restrictions, ETR holders are entitled to redeem their ETRs for physical gold bullion with a minimum purity of 99.99% or for cash.

The closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about September 5, 2025 and will be subject to customary conditions, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Offering is being made by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by TD Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. and includes CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Scotiabank, Raymond James Ltd., Cormark Securities Inc., Desjardins Capital Markets, iA Private Wealth Inc. and Manulife Securities Inc.. The Offering is being made on a prospectus-exempt basis pursuant to the terms of exemptive relief orders issued in favour of the Mint by the Ontario Securities Commission.

Important information about the ETRs and the Offering is contained in the information statement dated September 3, 2025 (the “Information Statement”). The Information Statement will be accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Mint’s website at www.reserves.mint.ca. Purchasers will be notified of the availability of the Information Statement through their investment dealer. In addition, a copy of the Information Statement may be obtained, without charge, from TD Securities Inc. ([email protected] by email or (289) 360-2009 by telephone) or National Bank Financial Inc. ([email protected] by email or (416) 869-8414 by telephone).

ETR holders have no recourse to the Mint or the Government of Canada for any loss on their investment.

The ETRs have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the ETRs in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additional information on the Canadian Gold Reserves program and the ETRs is available on the Canadian Gold Reserves’ website at www.reserves.mint.ca and on the Mint’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada’s circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada’s prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London Good Delivery and COMEX-approved refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. The Mint has issued exchange-traded receipts under its Canadian Gold Reserves (TSX: MNT/MNT.U) and Canadian Silver Reserves (TSX: MNS/MNS.U) programs, which provide holders with direct legal and beneficial ownership in physical bullion held in the custody of the Mint at its facilities. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. The forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the terms of the Offering. All forward-looking information is given pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “budgets”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plans”, “projects”, “schedule”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs with respect to anticipated events, are based on assumptions developed using information currently available to the Mint’s management and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally. Although the Mint believes that the forward-looking information is based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All the information in this news release containing forward-looking information is qualified by these cautionary statements.

For additional information on risk factors that have the potential to affect the ETRs, the Canadian Gold Reserves program or the Mint, reference should be made to the Information Statement, which may be accessed in the manner described above. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements.

Except as required by law, the Mint undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

